The name for this cut comes from 18th-century Versailles, where courtiers wore ship-shaped rings as a sign of their rank. Today the marquise can be set vertically, like Victoria Beckham wears, or sailing across the finger, as Catherine Zeta-Jones's horizontally set, 10-carat marquise does.5-carat marquise-cut diamond in platinum, Neil Lane, $175,000; neillanejewelry.com