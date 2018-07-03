There's Finally a Truly High Fashion Plus-Size Collaboration To Shop

Lashauna Williams
Jul 03, 2018 @ 11:00 am

We know it's the middle of summer but for the fashion lovers, July means the launch of fall fashion. Department stores move swim to the sale racks for the luxe coats of the season, fall couture is shown on the runway, and August means the newsstands are packed with (drumroll please) the September Issues.

Every season, there's a new trend to look forward to trying out and exploring. One of those things this upcoming Fall 2018-2019 season? Marina Rinaldi's fresh collaboration with edgy designer, Fausto Puglisi. Rinaldi, a brand at the forefront of plus-size high fashion and the edgy Puglisi make for a perfect, if unexpected, mix.

"This is the right moment, and most of all the right company [Marina Rinaldi], to collaborate with. [Rinaldi] is excellent, made in Italy, and they were some fantastic professionals to work with! My vision was perfectly embodied and crafted into artistic items that were "Puglisi" classics and we have the perfect fit for any body type", says Fausto Puglisi. "I want women to be self-confident and open to a new approach. I believe it's all in their hands, to be what they want to be and to achieve everything they wish to reach, no matter their size!"

The pieces are simply gorgeous. Expect graphic color-block pieces, chic fringe, elevated classics, bold animal prints, and tough girl studs. Puglisi's favorites: "The color-block dress and the optically printed Kimono-skirt combo. They're classic "Puglisi" and have always been a hit since my first collection. Women have a love affair with dresses and kimonos, they're flattering and very classy at the same time, with an American all-time chic to it."

To coincide with the release, there's a stunning ad campaign featuring Katy Syme. While supermodel and body positivity activist, Ashley Graham, serves as the face of the collection. Scroll down to check out some beautiful snaps, as well as some fun facts Puglisi himself shared with us. Then, head to marinarinaldi.com to shop the full collection, available now.

Is there another Collaboration to come?

"[My favorite part of this collection] was definitely working with the people at Marina Rinaldi and working with such highly skilled, passionate people! It really gets me going a million miles an hour." So can we expect to see another capsule next year? "We'll see how women receive this collection… but I would love to!"

Fashion is about style, not size

"I never thought it could be difficult [ to translate designs for curvy women]. I believe in individuality, not in sizes! I have to say that the result exceeded my expectations. Working with high-end materials and with very good tailors made everything run very smooth."

Marrying Two Brands Brings Expertise From Different Minds

"At the beginning, it was not simple [creating pieces for women of both brand's aesthetics]. But once I found the right key, a fantastic group of tailors...everything started to come quite natural. Dresses, kimono vests, silk shirts, and leather pieces have been specially designed for every fit, for every woman. It's easier when you think about a mood and a way of being."

The Fashion Industry Is Still Evolving

The fashion industry is moving to become more inclusive but there's definitely room for improvement. "The industry could do better. Some are feeling the change but many still only envision super slim women. For me, it's all about powerful personality and confident individuals that have every right to find beautifully crafted items for their bodies, whatever the size. I just want them to feel good in their clothes."

