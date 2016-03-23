See the Marimekko for Target Lookbook

Courtesy
Priya Rao
Mar 23, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

Just a few weeks ago, Target announced its latest design partnership with Finnish house Marimekko, and now the full lookbook has been released (the collection goes on sale April 17). The 200-plus piece collection of womenswear, childrenswear, home, outdoor accessories, and furniture is spring-ready in the best of ways, boasting bold colors and patterns that Marimekko has come to be known for. 

RELATED: Shop the Best Spring Fashion Finds Under $100 

And with most of the pieces ringing in under $50 (aboveBikini top, $20. Bikini bottom, $20. Scarf, $17), there is no need to feel guilty about picking up more than just one swimsuit—ok, we might just buy them all. Expect this collection to sell out stat!

1 of 8 Courtesy

Marimekko for Target

Tunic, $27. Hat, $17. 

target.com

 

Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Marimekko for Target

On left: Coverup, $27. Palazzo Pants, $30. Hat, $17. On right: Sleeveless dress, $27. Legging, $25. Scarf, $17. Tote, $20. 

target.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Marimekko for Target

Cover up, $35. 

target.com

Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Marimekko for Target

Dress, $35.

target.com

Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Marimekko for Target 

Cover up, $30.

target.com

Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Marimekko for Target 

Bikini top, $20. Bikini bottom, $20. Hat, $17.

target.com

Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Marimekko for Target 

Top, $20. Shorts, $20. Tote, $20. 

target.com

Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Marimekko for Target

Swimsuit, $20. Legging, $25. Body board, $35.

target.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!