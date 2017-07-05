Peep Marilyn Monroe's Most Iconic Swimsuit Moments 

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
As far as bikini babes go, you could say Marilyn Monroe is up there. Aside from being one of the sexiest women in the history of, oh, ever, the actress was a fashion icon in her own right. 

Monroe rocked retro looks that still inspire us today. And when she took her pinup style to the beach, we're guessing that mermaids everywhere got jealous. So, just as we near the peak of summer, we can’t help but to look to the icon for a little seaside style inspiration. 

From glamorous bikini portraits of the star to candid snaps of Marilyn just being Marilyn on the beach, scroll through to see her most iconic swimsuit moments.

1 of 11 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1953

The blonde bombshell shows off her enviable figure in an all-white bikini with contrasting button detailing. She kept it glam with a pair of gold hoop earrings and Lucite heels.

2 of 11 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1953

Consider it the Marilyn Monroe Bikini Uniform: The Gentlemen Prefer Blondes actress poses in a ruched one-piece with a sweetheart neckline. Oh, and strappy heels.

3 of 11 Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

1953

Monroe shows off her hourglass-shaped assets in an ultra-flattering one-piece with a crystal embellishments. A pair of sky-high sandals complete the look.

4 of 11 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

1952

Monroe took the plunge in this daring one-piece. Can you say va-va-voom?

5 of 11 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

1951

The fashion icon rocked the itsy bitsy polka dot bikini before it was cool (and before Brian Hyland wrote a song about it).

6 of 11 Earl Theisen/Getty Images

1951

The beauty soaks up some serious sun in a high-shine, metallic gold one-piece.

7 of 11 Earl Theisen/Getty Images

1951

Monroe opts for a tummy-baring string bikini with nautical ties and a halter neck silhouette.

8 of 11 Ed Clark/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images)

1950

The bombshell lays out in a mix-n-match set: a printed top with a solid white bottom. Oh, and spot those wedge heels.

9 of 11 Getty Images

1950

Monroe demos how to show off killer curves in a pair of ruched bottoms and a sweetheart top.

10 of 11 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1948

The icon poses in a striking blue number with figure-flattering ruched detailing. Don't forget the red lip and the pin-curl waves! 

11 of 11 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1948

Pre blonde hairdo, Monroe is seen lounging on the beach in a charming striped bikini with ties galore.

