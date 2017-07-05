Peep Marilyn Monroe's Most Iconic Swimsuit Moments 

As far as bikini babes go, you could say Marilyn Monroe is up there. Aside from being one of the sexiest women in the history of, oh, ever, the actress was a fashion icon in her own right.

Monroe rocked retro looks that still inspire us today. And when she took her pinup style to the beach, we're guessing that mermaids everywhere got jealous. So, just as we near the peak of summer, we can’t help but to look to the icon for a little seaside style inspiration.

VIDEO: Marilyn Monroe's Beauty Transformation

From glamorous bikini portraits of the star to candid snaps of Marilyn just being Marilyn on the beach, scroll through to see her most iconic swimsuit moments.