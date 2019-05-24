Mariah Carey’s 50-Carat Cannes Necklace Is Very Mariah Carey

Image zoom John Phillips/amfAR/Getty Images

Mariah Carey on a normal day is always a little bit extra (in a good way), but Mariah Carey at Cannes' amFAR Gala? Well, that's the time for the singer to really shine — literally. Not only did Carey perform at the event wearing a black, sparkly dress that featured a plunging neckline, she paired her look with a ton of Chopard diamonds.

Carey's accessories came from the brand's Garden of Kalahari Collection, and zooming in might be a bit dangerous for your eyes — that's how blinding her jewels are. According to Chopard, Carey's earrings featured a 25-carat pear-shaped diamond as well as a 26-carat heart-shaped diamond, while her Chopard ring was set with a 20-carat cushion-cut diamond. The most stunning piece of all, however, was Carey's white gold, 50-carat necklace. All in all, this dripping-in-diamonds look was very much Mariah's aesthetic.

Ahead, get a closer look at what the singer wore while taking the stage.