Margot Robbie's Latest 'Barbie' Outfit Includes the Prettiest Version of This Practical Supermodel Sandal

When I was younger, I always hoped to be a real-life Barbie when I got older — because, hey, who didn't dream of that life? The fashion! The hair! The cars! (Not to mention, Ken.) And while that never came true in my life, watching Margot Robbie bring the iconic childhood toy to life on the big screen fills a void I didn't even know existed.

FIlming for the highly anticipated movie has officially started, and while it's set for a July 21, 2023 release date, those behind-the-scenes snaps of Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken will have to be enough to hold us all over until then. The thing I'm most eager to see? Barbie's on-screen outfits, and so far, the looks we've gotten glimpses of have been nothing short of amazing — but the latest one especially caught my attention because it's surprisingly down-to-earth. I see you, Barbie!

Robbie was photographed filming a scene for the film late last week wearing light-wash jeans, a while tank, a brown blazer, and last but certainly not least, a pair of Birkenstock sandals. Yes, the easygoing slide that practically every supermodel and celebrity owns has officially earned Barbie's stamp of approval, but of course, Robbie's on-screen character wasn't wearing any ol' Birkenstocks. She was wearing a baby pink pair, staying true to the character's signature color.

Barbie (err, Robbie) was wearing the brand's fan-favorite Big Buckle Slide sandal that's selling out quickly in certain sizes at Nordstrom — and we're wondering if this sighting has anything to do with that. Robbie's pick has all those tried-and-true features shoppers have come to know and love of the classic German sandal, like the signature cork sole, the contoured footbed that offers all-day comfort, and the adjustable buckle upper — but with a Barbie-approved pink twist, of course.

If you're not able to get your hands on Barbie's exact pair, don't worry — there are still a slew of other pink Birkenstocks at Nordstrom that would easily make it into her closet, like this platform pair with the coolest sole or this shearling-lined style that's equal parts cozy and cute.

Below, shop the supermodel-approved sandal brand that's reached a new level of desirable now that Barbie has worn it.

