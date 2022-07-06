Margot Robbie's Latest 'Barbie' Outfit Includes the Prettiest Version of This Practical Supermodel Sandal

Even Barbie is a fan of the classic slide.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 6, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Margot Robbie Barbie Outfit
Photo: BACKGRID

When I was younger, I always hoped to be a real-life Barbie when I got older — because, hey, who didn't dream of that life? The fashion! The hair! The cars! (Not to mention, Ken.) And while that never came true in my life, watching Margot Robbie bring the iconic childhood toy to life on the big screen fills a void I didn't even know existed.

FIlming for the highly anticipated movie has officially started, and while it's set for a July 21, 2023 release date, those behind-the-scenes snaps of Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken will have to be enough to hold us all over until then. The thing I'm most eager to see? Barbie's on-screen outfits, and so far, the looks we've gotten glimpses of have been nothing short of amazing — but the latest one especially caught my attention because it's surprisingly down-to-earth. I see you, Barbie!

Robbie was photographed filming a scene for the film late last week wearing light-wash jeans, a while tank, a brown blazer, and last but certainly not least, a pair of Birkenstock sandals. Yes, the easygoing slide that practically every supermodel and celebrity owns has officially earned Barbie's stamp of approval, but of course, Robbie's on-screen character wasn't wearing any ol' Birkenstocks. She was wearing a baby pink pair, staying true to the character's signature color.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Margot Robbie Barbie Outfit
Courtesy

Shop now: $170; nordstrom.com and zappos.com

Birkenstock Arizona Canvas Slide Sandal

Margot Robbie Barbie Outfit
Courtesy

Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com and zappos.com

Barbie (err, Robbie) was wearing the brand's fan-favorite Big Buckle Slide sandal that's selling out quickly in certain sizes at Nordstrom — and we're wondering if this sighting has anything to do with that. Robbie's pick has all those tried-and-true features shoppers have come to know and love of the classic German sandal, like the signature cork sole, the contoured footbed that offers all-day comfort, and the adjustable buckle upper — but with a Barbie-approved pink twist, of course.

If you're not able to get your hands on Barbie's exact pair, don't worry — there are still a slew of other pink Birkenstocks at Nordstrom that would easily make it into her closet, like this platform pair with the coolest sole or this shearling-lined style that's equal parts cozy and cute.

Below, shop the supermodel-approved sandal brand that's reached a new level of desirable now that Barbie has worn it.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Margot Robbie Barbie Outfit
Courtesy

Shop now: $160; nordstrom.com

Birkenstock Arizona Earthy Faux Leather Sandal

Margot Robbie Barbie Outfit
Courtesy

Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Papillio by Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal

Margot Robbie Barbie Outfit
Courtesy

Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Papillio by Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal

Margot Robbie Barbie Outfit
Courtesy

Shop now: $180; nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kendall Jenner Sexy Coastal Grandma Outfit
Kendall Jenner's Effortless Summer Outfit Is All I'll Be Wearing for the Next 3 Months
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Channeled 2002 With the Most Outrageous Version of This Trending Jean Style
Meghan Markle Summer Sandal
Meghan Markle Wore the Most Practical Summer Vacation Sandal Complete With One Surprising Detail
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Wore the Low-Key Version of This Quintessential Summer Shoe
InStyle Shoppers Can Score $100 of These Summer Sandals From This Celebrity Loved Brand
Here's How to Score an Exclusive Discount on the Italian Shoe Brand Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing
Gigi Hadid M. Gemi Sandals
Supermodels Are Wearing This Controversial Sandal in the Most Unexpected Way
LOTD 5/2
Katie Holmes Paired a Canadian Tuxedo With Supermodel Sandals for Spring
Amal Clooney wedge trend
Amal Clooney Is Making a Case for This Hotly Contested Summer Shoe Trend
Nordstrom Clog Trend
This Jennifer Garner-Approved Fall Shoe Trend Has Been Viewed 32 Million Times on TikTok
The First Look At Margot Robbie as Barbie is Finally Here
The First Look At Margot Robbie as Barbie Is Finally Here
M.Gemi shoes
The Italian Shoe Brand With a Thousands-Long Waitlist Is Becoming an Open Secret in Hollywood
Early Prime Day activewear and Adidas sneakers sale
You Can Get Activewear and Adidas Sneakers for Up to 65% Off in This Early Prime Day Deal
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Amal Clooney-Approved Shoe Trend You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer
Naomi Watts Vagabond Shoes
Naomi Watts Just Wore the Affordable Shoe Brand Supermodels and Celebs Love
Ugg Cyber Monday Restock
The 'It' Uggs of the Season Are Back in Stock at Nordstrom
EmRata Tube Skirt Trend
Emily Ratajkowski Is Bringing Back This Ultra-Comfy '90s Skirt Trend