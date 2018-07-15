Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One of the best parts of working in fashion is the moment of discovery. Of course, it’s exciting to see our favorite brands season after season walk wild looks down the runway, but when a brand launches with a truly new look, that’s something to write home about.

Enter: Marei 1998, a luxury brand founded by Maya Reik that dares to take a new twist on the idea of classic luxury.

“The fashion industry is constantly in flux,” Reik tells InStyle.com. “I keep creating and am motivated every day to embrace this change and inspire others to open their minds to new ideas, looks, and feels of fashion that are the very essence of Marei 1998.”

For her Resort 2019 collection, this meant looking into new materials and processes: quality testing, finding experts to research sustainability. “I also travel and research a lot in order to always find the next fabric that excites me,” the designer tells us.

What caught my eye about this season’s collection was the use of faux-fur versus real. Over the past year, we’ve seen many luxury brands embrace faux: Gucci, Michael Kors…even InStyle has banned fur from our pages.

“The eco-furs that exist in the market today have an amazing feel and reflect the uncompromisingly high quality of Marei 1998. Therefore, going in the direction of solely using faux-fur felt natural and right for the label,” the designer says. “The choice has proven itself correct when I see and hear clients touch the coats, bags, and dresses and have a hard time believing these pieces are made out of eco-fur.”

You can shop Marei 1998’s resort collection today via trunk show on ModaOperandi.com. Our favorite styles to shop, below.