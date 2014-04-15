Marchesa's Collection for Spring 2015 Bridal Is Pure Romance

Courtesy
Andrea Cheng
Apr 15, 2014 @ 3:46 pm

For Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman and co-founder Keren Craig, their spring 2015 bridal collection was all about returning to the brand's roots, presenting a romantic 20-piece collection that was the very embodiment of Marchesa's trademark aesthetic, with dramatic ball skirt silhouettes, re-embroidered lace numbers, and cascading layers of silk tulle.

Each model glided through the event space at NYC's Canoe Studios, navigating her way around tables of editors, buyers (and Jamie Chung), and pausing to pose occasionally for all to capture and take in the embroidery and exquisite detailing. While ethereal floor-sweeping gowns served as the bulk of the collection, there were alternate shorter cocktail-length dresses as well, including a corded lace tea-length design and a darling cap-sleeve re-embroidered lace creation.

Color also made an appearance, but subtlety so. Three instances of gowns were washed in the palest blush pink—so pale, it was practically a whisper of the shade. Something else worth noting: Each bride teamed her lace pumps with fine Chantilly lace socks—a bridal trend in the making, perhaps?

Browse through the Marchesa spring 2015 bridal line-up to see each beautiful creation.

1 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Fully re-embroidered chantilly lace cocktail paired with Iris clutch and 3D lace headpiece
Advertisement
2 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Strapless silk gauze ballgown with draped bodice paired with embellished tulle veil
3 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Strapless mermaid silk wool gown with engineered corded lace applique and tulle skirt paired with 3D lace rose brooch and cathedral tulle veil
Advertisement
4 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Fully embroidered corded lace gown with bateau neckline and subtle mermaid skirt paired with tulle veil
Advertisement
5 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Corded lace tea-length gown with three-quarters sleeve, ribbon lace up detail on back and silk gauze skirt paired with short tulle veil and engineered chantilly lace socks
Advertisement
6 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Strapless basket weave gazar mermaid gown with draped bodice and 3D lace rose detail on neckline paired with 3D lace rose brooch on skirt
Advertisement
7 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Long sleeve re-embroidered lace gown with bateau neckline, full tulle skirt and open back paired with lace rose brooch
Advertisement
8 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Corded lace gown with corseted sweetheart neckline, exposed back and slight train paired with 3D lace rose veil
Advertisement
9 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Blush strapless mermaid gown with engineered re-embroidered lace bodice, sheer chantilly lace back and tulle skirt
Advertisement
10 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Strapless gown with asymmetrical draped tulle and beaded lace bodice, full textured tulle skirt with train paired with cathedral tulle veil
Advertisement
11 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Floral crystal and pearl fully embroidered bodice with dropped waist and tulle skirt
Advertisement
12 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

A-line Grecian draped tulle gown with re-embroidered chantilly lace and ribbon flower embroidery neckline and cap sleeve
Advertisement
13 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Blush strapless mermaid gown with engineered re-embroidered lace bodice and tulle skirt with matching re-embroidered lace long sleeve jacket with covered buttons
Advertisement
14 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Long sleeve fully re-embroidered chantilly lace gown with flared skirt and train
Advertisement
15 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Re-embroidered lace cocktail with embroidered neckline, waist, and hem paired with engineered chantilly lace socks
Advertisement
16 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Chantilly lace thistle flower embroidered t-shirt top with full silk faille ballgown skirt with pockets and sash belt
Advertisement
17 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Grecian silk chiffon off-shoulder gown with engineered corded lace waist paired with cathedral tulle veil
Advertisement
18 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Silk faille off-shoulder ballgown with sash belt and low back
Advertisement
19 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Blush one-shoulder Grecian silk chiffon gown with floral lace embellished corset and cascading hem
Advertisement
20 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Tulle ballgown with fully embroidered floral ribbon work top with sash and back ruffled peplum

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!