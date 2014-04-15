Marchesa's Collection for Spring 2015 Bridal Is Pure Romance

For Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman and co-founder Keren Craig, their spring 2015 bridal collection was all about returning to the brand's roots, presenting a romantic 20-piece collection that was the very embodiment of Marchesa's trademark aesthetic, with dramatic ball skirt silhouettes, re-embroidered lace numbers, and cascading layers of silk tulle.

Each model glided through the event space at NYC's Canoe Studios, navigating her way around tables of editors, buyers (and Jamie Chung), and pausing to pose occasionally for all to capture and take in the embroidery and exquisite detailing. While ethereal floor-sweeping gowns served as the bulk of the collection, there were alternate shorter cocktail-length dresses as well, including a corded lace tea-length design and a darling cap-sleeve re-embroidered lace creation.

Color also made an appearance, but subtlety so. Three instances of gowns were washed in the palest blush pink—so pale, it was practically a whisper of the shade. Something else worth noting: Each bride teamed her lace pumps with fine Chantilly lace socks—a bridal trend in the making, perhaps?

Browse through the Marchesa spring 2015 bridal line-up to see each beautiful creation.