See Marchesa's New Wedding Dress Collection: 17 Princess-Worthy Designs

Marchesa co-founders Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman debuted their spring 2014 collection of wedding dresses, all inspired by the "exquisite couture styles of the 1950s." The 17 designs featured all the rich and dramatic details you'd expect from the opulent source, like dramatic circle skirts, re-embroidered lace, and lavish layers of tulle. There was an element of grandeur to the romantic designs, which ranged from sweet minis to princess-worthy ballgowns. Click the photo to see the entire show.