See Marchesa's New Wedding Dress Collection: 17 Princess-Worthy Designs

Courtesy Photo (3)
Randy Miller
Apr 24, 2013 @ 2:30 pm

Marchesa co-founders Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman debuted their spring 2014 collection of wedding dresses, all inspired by the "exquisite couture styles of the 1950s." The 17 designs featured all the rich and dramatic details you'd expect from the opulent source, like dramatic circle skirts, re-embroidered lace, and lavish layers of tulle. There was an element of grandeur to the romantic designs, which ranged from sweet minis to princess-worthy ballgowns. Click the photo to see the entire show.

1 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Strapless draped organza ballgown
Advertisement
2 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Three-quarter sleeve lace bodice with sculptural satin skirt
3 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Strapless lace bodice with sculptural duchess satin skirt
Advertisement
4 of 17 Courtesy Photo

One-shoulder lace cocktail dress
Advertisement
5 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Strapless corded lace ballgown
Advertisement
6 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Floral light silver and crystal embroidered ballgown
Advertisement
7 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Corded lace column
Advertisement
8 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Strapless corded lace gown with sweetheart neckline
Advertisement
9 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Corded lace strapless gown with peplum
Advertisement
10 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Strapless embroidered lace mermaid gown
Advertisement
11 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Strapless corded lace cocktail dress with peplum
Advertisement
12 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Chantilly lace corset mermaid gown
Advertisement
13 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Strapless hand-draped Grecian silk chiffon gown
Advertisement
14 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Chantilly scallop lace gown with grosgrain straps
Advertisement
15 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Off-the-shoulder tulle ballgown
Advertisement
16 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Ruched floral tea-length gown
Advertisement
17 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Strapless ball gown with soft tiered ruffle skirt

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!