This Kate Middleton-Approved Brand Created a Line of Tops for Rent the Runway

Breaking news: Rent the Runway isn’t just for dresses. You can rent everything from coats to pants, jewelry, and bags on the site, and the company just introduced a new line of tops that you’re sure to love. After all, the brand is already duchess-approved.

On Wednesday, Marchesa Notte introduced a collection of formal tops in collaboration with Rent the Runway, and they’re perfect for dressing up a pair of jeans, cigarette pants, or silky slacks. This is the first time the designer has forayed into tops (they’re known for their stunning dresses and gowns, like the one Kate Middleton is wearing above), and they’ve translated those feminine silhouettes and lacy fabrics into shirts with their same signature details.

According to Rent the Runway, dresses aren’t the only thing customers are looking for: Rentals for tops have more than doubled since last year because dressing up doesn't always mean wearing a gown.

Keep scrolling to shop the new collection from Marchesa Notte, available to rent now on renttherunway.com.