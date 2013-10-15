See Marchesa's New Secret Garden-Inspired Bridal Collection

Marchesa co-founders Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig dreamed up a gorgeous 13-piece bridal collection for the fall 2014 season, inspired by the allure of the children's novel, The Secret Garden. The dresses feature handmade floral appliqués and dotted pearl and crystal accents on light fabrics like feminine illusion tulle. Known for their elaborate red carpet couture worn by stars like Blake Lively, the brand showed a range of silhouettes that included everything from grand ball gowns with Chantilly lace detailing to mermaids with cascading blooms. A tiered mini dress with a draped bodice offered a sweet and romantic look for a bride that favors a shorter hemline. Click through to see the entire line.

