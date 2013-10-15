See Marchesa's New Secret Garden-Inspired Bridal Collection

Courtesy Marchesa (2)
Jennifer Ferrise
Oct 15, 2013 @ 8:51 am

Marchesa co-founders Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig dreamed up a gorgeous 13-piece bridal collection for the fall 2014 season, inspired by the allure of the children's novel, The Secret Garden. The dresses feature handmade floral appliqués and dotted pearl and crystal accents on light fabrics like feminine illusion tulle. Known for their elaborate red carpet couture worn by stars like Blake Lively, the brand showed a range of  silhouettes that included everything from grand ball gowns with Chantilly lace detailing to mermaids with cascading blooms. A tiered mini dress with a draped bodice offered a sweet and romantic look for a bride that favors a shorter hemline. Click through to see the entire line.

1 of 13 Courtesy Marchesa

Marchesa

Chantilly lace peplum bodice with engineered corded lace overlay and tulle column skirt
2 of 13 Courtesy Marchesa

Marchesa

Hand pleated chiffon gown with pearl and crystal embroidery at neckline and waist
3 of 13 Courtesy Marchesa

Marchesa

Re-embroidered lace gown with tiered tulle overlay and tie ribbon straps
4 of 13 Courtesy Marchesa

Marchesa

Engineered re-embroidered lace gown with illusion dart pearl tulle detail skirt
5 of 13 Courtesy Marchesa

Marchesa

Strapless corset corded lace cocktail with cascading 3D silk organza roses
6 of 13 Courtesy Marchesa

Marchesa

Strapless draped silk organza bodice cocktail with full ruffled tulle skirt
7 of 13 Courtesy Marchesa

Marchesa

Strapless ballgown with draped organza peplum over full tulle skirt
8 of 13 Courtesy Marchesa

Marchesa

Tulle ballgown with fully encrusted pearl and crystal embroidered bodice trickling into skirt
9 of 13 Courtesy Marchesa

Marchesa

Strapless tulle ballgown with sweetheart neckline, organza peplum detail with hand-draped flowers and silk ribbon belt
10 of 13 Courtesy Marchesa

Marchesa

Three-quarter sleeve re-embroidered lace jacket with covered button opening at back
11 of 13 Courtesy Marchesa

Marchesa

Off-the-shoulder point d'esprit trumpet with intricate hand draped roses
12 of 13 Courtesy Marchesa

Marchesa

Illusion tulle sleeve gown with hand-embellished crystal and pearl detail
13 of 13 Courtesy Marchesa

Marchesa

Strapless corset gown cascading 3D organza roses

