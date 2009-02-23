March Deals & Steals

Feb 23, 2009 @ 12:02 pm
Win this Tibi dress plus goodies from MAC Cosmetics
Win this Tibi dress plus goodies from MAC Cosmetics
Say hi to MAC’s latest collaboration-with Hello Kitty: a colorful array of shimmery shadows and punchy glosses. For the launch, designers were commissioned to create one-of-a-kind dresses inspired by the makeup’s playful packaging. One spry InStyle reader can score this sweet Tibi confection (and tons of other MAC goodies) exclusively. Check out maccosmetics.com for a chance to win from February 19th until March 31st.
Courtesy of Mac Cosmetics; Time Inc. Digital Studio
15% off this Eryn brinie skirt
15% off this Eryn brinie skirt
Print out this page and visit 501 Broadway or call 212-308-6134 and use promo code INSTYLE09 from February 13th until March 31st to receive 15% off this Eryn Brinie skirt.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
15% off of this BCBG clutch on bcbg.com
15% off of this BCBG clutch on bcbg.com
Check out bcbg.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from February 13th until March 31st to receive 15% off this BCBG clutch.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
15% off Keds Green Label shoes on keds.com
15% off Keds Green Label shoes on keds.com
Keds has teamed up with The National Arbor Day Foundation and for every pair of Green Label shoes sold the National Arbor Day Foundation will plant a tree in one of our nation’s forests throughout the United States. Check out keds.com and use promo code Kedsinstyle from February 13th until March 31st to receive 15% off Keds Green Label shoes.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Win the entire AB Skincare line
Win the entire AB Skincare line
Using pure and natural ingredients, this brand new line was developed by dermatologist Dr. Craig Austin. Fans include Christina Aguilera, Eva Longoria Parker and Bridget Moynahan. Check out abskincare.com for a chance to win from February 13th until March 31st.
Courtesy of AB Skincare
Win one of 10 Valery New Wash jeans from LTB denim
Win one of 10 Valery New Wash jeans from LTB denim
Jessica Alba, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria are fans of this denim collection. Check out ltbjeansusa.com for a chance to win from February 13th until March 31st.
Courtesy of LTB Jeans
Win one of five L'Anza hair care sets
Win one of five L'Anza hair care sets
Rachel Bilson, Rachel McAdams, Eva Mendes, Scarlett Johansson, and Reese Witherspoon are fans of this hair care line. lanza.com for a chance to win from February 13th until March 31st.
Courtesy of L'Anza
20% off all accessories on conranusa.com
20% off all accessories on conranusa.com
Check out conranusa.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from February 13th until March 31st to receive 20% off on all accessories. This will exclude all furniture and lighting. Discount not available on Artemide, Bugaboo, Cappellini, Flos, FontanaArte, Herman Miller, Knoll, Luceplan, Poltrona Frau, The Shade Store, Tom Dixon, Zanotta, antiques, confectionery, electronics, sale items and previously placed orders. Discount may not be combined with any other offer.
Courtesy of Conran Shop
15% off of the “Orchid Lucite” container with flowers
15% off of the “Orchid Lucite” container with flowers
Katie Holmes and Uma Thurman frequent this floral art boutique. Check out floralartla.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from February 13th until March 31st to receive 15% off of the “Orchid Lucite” container with flowers.
Courtesy of Floral Art
20% off all purchases on fila.com
20% off all purchases on fila.com
Fans of this athletic line include Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves. Check out fila.com and use promo code FILAINSTYLE from February 13th until March 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Fila
25% off all purchases on puellaclothing.com
25% off all purchases on puellaclothing.com
Kate Hudson, Katherine Heigl and Jennifer Garner are fans. Check out puellaclothing.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from February 13th until March 31st to receive 25% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Puella
20% off all purchases on porridgeclothing.com
20% off all purchases on porridgeclothing.com
Vintage clothes, old movies and home decor inspired designer Laura Stang to create her line of dresses, tops and skirts. Celeb fans include Kate Bosworth, Jessica Biel and Brooke Mueller Check out porridgeclothing.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from February 13th until March 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Porridge Clothing
20% off all purchases on partynoire.com
20% off all purchases on partynoire.com
Fusing simplicity and sophistication designer Alina Cosma created her collection of luxurious and understated dresses. Cate Blanchett, Jessica Alba and Anne Hathaway are fans. Check out partynoire.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from February 13th until March 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
Courtesy of Party Noire
