See Every Marc Jacobs Perfume the Designer Ever Launched (Including His Newest, Honey)

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 03, 2013

Marc Jacobs' Honey fragrance just hit Sephora stores nationwide ($92 at sephora.com), and it's just as buzzworthy as its name indicates. The sister to the designer's ladybug-themed Dot scent, Honey blends gourmand notes like vanilla, pear, and honey, with orange blossom and mandarin. In addition to the fruity-floral scent, we're also loving the sunny flacon, which makes for a cheery addition to any vanity. Truth be told, we've never come across a Marc Jacobs fragrance we didn't like. That's why we compiled a list of the perfumes in his expansive scent catalog, and narrowed down the notes that make each one different. Click the photo every perfume the designer ever launched.

Honey

Notes of orange blossom and green pear mingle wiht vanilla, peach, and of course, honey for a sweet scent with a citrus twist ($92; sephora.com).
Dot

The fun bottle is complemented by a berry, dragonfruit, and honeysuckle mix that's just as flirty ($89; sephora.com).
Daisy Eau So Fresh Sunshine

It's the perfume counterpart to a glass of strawberry lemonade-minus the toothache. Notes of pink grapefruit and strawberry mingle with violet leaf and amber wood to evoke a warm, summery feeling ($78; marcjacobs.com).
Daisy Sunshine

The original Daisy scent gets a summery twist with tropical notes of guava, lychee, and mandarin ($65; marcjacobs.com).
Oh, Lola!

A playful spin on the phrase "ooh la la," the designer's follow-up to the original Lola is a sweet raspberry, vanilla, and peony mix that is anything but cloying ($88; sephora.com).
Lola

The bottle's sleek, sexy color palette is an indicator of the sophisticated pink peppercorn, grapefruit, and tonka bean mix it holds ($88; sephora.com).
Daisy Eau So Fresh

A lighter, fruitier take on the original Daisy scent, Daisy Eau So Fresh ($90; sephora.com) incorporates raspberry, grapefruit, and pear notes into the mix.
Daisy

We're obsessed with the airy florals like violet, gardenia, and jasmine used in this spritzer ($82; sephora.com)-not to mention the chic daisy-covered bottle.
Marc Jacobs Woman

It's the scent that started it all! The designer's inaugural perfume ($95; sephora.com) is a classic blend of gardenia and musk, with a slight ginger kick.

