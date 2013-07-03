See Every Marc Jacobs Perfume the Designer Ever Launched (Including His Newest, Honey)

Marc Jacobs' Honey fragrance just hit Sephora stores nationwide ($92 at sephora.com), and it's just as buzzworthy as its name indicates. The sister to the designer's ladybug-themed Dot scent, Honey blends gourmand notes like vanilla, pear, and honey, with orange blossom and mandarin. In addition to the fruity-floral scent, we're also loving the sunny flacon, which makes for a cheery addition to any vanity. Truth be told, we've never come across a Marc Jacobs fragrance we didn't like. That's why we compiled a list of the perfumes in his expansive scent catalog, and narrowed down the notes that make each one different. Click the photo every perfume the designer ever launched.

