Mara Hoffman's First-Ever Bridal Collection (Unsurprisingly) Includes Bathing Suits!

Here's something different! Famous for her eclectic prints and bohemian aesthetic, ready-to-wear and swimwear designer Mara Hoffman channeled her free-spirit approach into her first-ever bridal collection, delivering seven looks aptly named after Greek, Roman and Hindu goddesses. But the biggest shocker (or perhaps not so much, given Hoffman's expertise) amid the gowns and skirt sets, are the bridal swimsuits—yes, swimsuits, for romantic shoreside weddings or tropical honeymoons. In fact, all looks were designed with the intention of being worn "by the sea, barefoot in the desert or under a canopy in the forest." Priced between $300 and $1,700, each beautifully stitched, hand-beaded and embroidered number can be picked up at marahoffman.com. See all looks from her entire "Devotional Collection."

