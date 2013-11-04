Mara Hoffman's First-Ever Bridal Collection (Unsurprisingly) Includes Bathing Suits!

Here's something different! Famous for her eclectic prints and bohemian aesthetic, ready-to-wear and swimwear designer Mara Hoffman channeled her free-spirit approach into her first-ever bridal collection, delivering seven looks aptly named after Greek, Roman and Hindu goddesses. But the biggest shocker (or perhaps not so much, given Hoffman's expertise) amid the gowns and skirt sets, are the bridal swimsuits—yes, swimsuits, for romantic shoreside weddings or tropical honeymoons. In fact, all looks were designed with the intention of being worn "by the sea, barefoot in the desert or under a canopy in the forest." Priced between $300 and $1,700, each beautifully stitched, hand-beaded and embroidered number can be picked up at marahoffman.com. See all looks from her entire "Devotional Collection."

Silk georgette embellished wedding gown in pearl white. Sleeveless with high neckline and low v at back. Features sheer neckline. Slightly fitted through waist and hips with full flare at skirt. Embellished with silver and pale pink embroidery with silver bugle beads. Skirt fully lined.
Silk chiffon lattice gown with ruching and deep v neckline in white. Zips at side and includes self belt. Features four flowing tiers with criss-cross lattice details and intricate latticework at back. Fully lined.
Silk chiffon embellished wedding gown in eggshell white. Features deep v neckline and cutout at back. Embellished with ivory and eggshell white seed beads on bodice. Dress is a loose fit and easy to wear. Partially lined.
Silk georgette beaded wedding gown in eggshell white with fitted bodice and full skirt. Features bodice and hemline intricately embellished with white, pale blue-grey, pale pink, taupe, and rose gold seed beads. Fully lined.
Corded bridal bustier with zipper at side, slightly padded cups with underwire and boning at princess seams. Features intricate cording in tonal shades of taupe and beige. Silk corded bridal skirt with zipper at side. Falls at natural waist and has two fronts slits to above the knee. Features intricate cording in tonal shades of taupe and beige.
Nylon and spandex bridal criss-cross maillot with pale blue-grey, pale pink, white, taupe, and beige seed beading. Fully lined. A perfect choice for a destination or beach wedding.
Nylon and spandex bridal bustier bikini with silver, copper, and pale pink embroidery.

