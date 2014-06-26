Let Us Count The Ways Mariah Carey Is Too Fabulous for Words

How fabulous is Mariah Carey? Let us count the ways ...

There are many universal truths in life, with one of them being the star's status as an icon. Her vocal range is unparalleled, we've never seen her look anything less than perfect, and we especially love how she holds no qualms over keeping it real. "For so long, everything was a stress-fest. I used to think that was the penance for success," she previously told InStyle. "Now, I'm just trying to enjoy my life." And what a luxurious life it is!

Following the release of her album Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse, we noticed that the star has really been living it up, and in the spirit of us having each track on repeat since last month, we rounded up 22 of her most amazing moments—all of which are very Mariah. One of our favorites? Her recent performance at the 2014 BET Honors, where she performed "You're Mine (Eternal)" on a grand piano, definitely ranks at the top. Click through our gallery to see more of Mariah's most fabulous moments!

1 of 28 Xposure/AKM-GSI

Mariah Wears a Leopard Wetsuit

“Mariah Carey in a wetsuit” are five words we never thought we would say, but the international pop star managed to make even a surfing ensemble look utterly glamorous. Carey was photographed while boating with fiancé James Packer near Capri, Italy, looking happy as can be in a plunging Rip Curl wetsuit with leopard-print detailing.

2 of 28 mariahcarey/Instagram

Mariah Wears Sparkles in the Recording Studio

While the pop star has certainly been enjoying some down time, she also has been putting in hard work in the studio. Carey shared a revealing photo while recording, captioning it with a music note and microphone emoji.

3 of 28 AKM-GSI

Mariah Wears a Sexy Dress to Lunch

The singer headed out in Saint Tropez, France in a lingerie-inspired look for a daytime date with her fiancé James Packer.

Carey was glowing as she flashed a smile and showed off her curves in a plunging, cream and white body-hugging dress, complete with sheer and lace panels.

4 of 28 mariahcarey/Instagram

Mariah Wears Lingerie While On a Yacht

While the songstress vacationed in Italy, she shared several shots of herself aboard a yacht wearing nothing more than an off-white lingerie slip and a diamond necklace. "Pon de ocean," Carey captioned one photo that showed her flashing her massive engagement ring and leaning over a wooden railing as she enjoyed a picturesque view of the ocean.

5 of 28 Bennett Raglin/Getty

Mariah Dazzles at Essence Festival

During the 22nd annual Essence Festival, the songstress wore custom Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps and a metallic pink leotard with matching cape.

6 of 28 Mariah Carey/Instagram

Mariah Makes Pizza in Lingerie

The songstress, while on a trip to Italy, shared some ah-dorable photos of her and her daughter, Monroe Canon, 4, baking brick oven pizza. For the cooking session, Carey donned all-white lingerie—complete with fur-heeled sandals.

7 of 28 Kris Connor/BET/Getty Images for BET

Mariah Knows How to Serenade a Crowd

Queen Mariah stole the show at the 2014 BET Honors when she climbed on top of a grand piano to perform her single "You're Mine (Eternal)."
8 of 28 Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Mariah Glamorizes Basketball Jerseys

Back in 2003, Carey performed during halftime at the NBA All-Star game, and her jersey minidress stands out in our memory as one of her winning sports-themed ensembles.
9 of 28 Scott Cunningham/NBAE/Getty Images

...And Makes Them Even More Glamorous As a Gown

Later in the performance, she changed into a full-length gown paying homage to the Wizards, and as expected, the crowd loved it.
10 of 28 Instagram/mariahcarey

She Casually Goes Swimming In Her Gown

Mariah took designer swimwear to a whole new level when she jumped in the pool wearing a metallic silk gown. "Having a mermaid moment in the nice water...and then it rained!" she wrote on Instagram.
11 of 28 Kevin Mazur/WireImage; James Devaney/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Mariah Knows How to Accessorize a Sling

A dislocated shoulder isn't going to stop Mariah-the star experienced a slight injury on the set of one of her music videos in July of 2013, but the show must go on! Mimi went on the mend in the most stylish way possible, and during a performance in New York City, she took the stage in three ultra-glam arm slings. And here we are thinking a cast signed by your friends is the norm ...
12 of 28 Instagram/mariahcarey

Mariah Rides the Subway in Couture

While most of us keep a spare set of flats in our bag to take on the daily commute, Mariah's version of subway attire is decidedly more luxurious. The star and her entourage hopped on the 1 train in New York City, with Carey wearing the sparkly blue gown she chose for the Fresh Air Fund event earlier in the night.
13 of 28 Instagram/mariahcarey

Mariah Goes Carousel Chic

For her fifth wedding anniversary to Nick Cannon, the two stars shut down Disneyland to renew their vows, and Carey hopped on the carousel-clad in her glamorous wedding gown-after the ceremony. We wouldn't expect anything less!
14 of 28 Instagram/mariahcarey

Mariah Casts Her Vote

Carey rocked the vote-as well as her trademark shades and a stunning set of hoop earrings-when she cast her ballot for the 2012 presidential election.
15 of 28 Instagram/mariahcarey

Mariah and Nick Get in the Easter Spirit

If her getups during the Holiday season weren't telling enough, Carey loves a good festive outfit, and for Easter, she and Cannon went all out in the spirit of bunny day.
16 of 28 Instagram/mariahcarey

Mariah Plays the Ultimate Game of Dress-Up

Mariah strikes a pose as her daughter Monroe lives out one of the pipe dreams we've had ever since we first saw her episode of MTV Cribs: Playing dress-up in the star's massive closet.
17 of 28 Instagram/mariahcarey

Even Her Days Off Are Stylish

This is how Mariah does a family outing! Mimi donned a mermaid gown, glamorous shades, and a pair of stilettos to hit up the playground with her children Moroccan and Monroe.
18 of 28 Instagram/mariahcarey

Mariah's Glam Squad Prepares For Her Departure

Mariah Carey is leaving the building! After World Music Awards in Monte Carlo, Carey's glam squad performed a last-minute touch-up while the star proudly displayed her latest additions to her surely extensive trophy shelf.
19 of 28 Instagram/mariahcarey

Mariah and Monroe Travel With Style

Like mother, like daughter! The star and her daughter Monroe posed in matching red coats before boarding a private jet. Also of note: Monroe's teeny-tiny Louis Vuitton bag, which is further proof that fabulousness runs in the family.
20 of 28 Instagram/mariahcarey

Mariah Celebrates One Sweet (Valentines) Day

On Valentine's Day, the star waited for her husband in a balloon and glitter filled bathtub wearing a candy heart-adorned bra, with, of course, a glass of champagne in hand.
21 of 28 Instagram/mariahcarey

Mariah Gets Her R and R

True glamour never rests, and Carey drove that point home when she posted a shot of herself napping in full, expertly-blended, makeup and a feather boa.
22 of 28 Brad Barket/WireImage

Mariah Shuts Down Times Square

It wasn't New Year's Eve, but Times Square was still lively as ever when Carey took over the area to give fans a sneak peek at her latest album, Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse, almost three weeks before it dropped on May 27.
23 of 28 Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images

Mariah Redefines Sportswear

In 2008, Mariah flew to Japan to throw the first pitch at the Yomiuri Giants vs. Rakuten Golden Eagles game at the Tokyo Dome. While her toss didn't go exactly as planned, the star certainly knows how to dress for the occasion!
24 of 28 Twitter/Mariah Carey

Mariah Takes a Late-Night Stroll

We've all had one of those moments where we've taken a midnight walk to clear our head, and Mariah did just that in a plunging black gown, cat-eye glasses, and a sheer fingerless glove.
25 of 28 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Mariah Steals the Show

Mariah attended P. Diddy's 35th birthday ball in 2004, and almost managed to upstage the celebrant himself in her fabulous pastel green gown, which featured tons of tulle, an ultra-long train, and color-coordinated floral detailing. True to form, she topped off the look with an emerald tiara.
26 of 28 Kevin Kane/WireImage

Mariah Gets Ready for the Race

What do you get when you merge a racing uniform with Mariah Carey's haute couture tastes? The jumpsuit she wore to sing the national anthem at the Daytona 500 in 2003, obviously.
27 of 28 Fresh Air Fund/WireImage

Mariah Perfects Ski Bunny Style

If only our own winterwear were as chic! In one of her first Instagram posts, Carey shared a throwback holiday picture from 2011. "In Aspen, wearing the outfit I wore for my first ever Christmas video!" she wrote.
28 of 28 Instagram/mariahcarey

Mariah Serves Up Looks -- And Thanksgiving Dinner!

Even when cooking at home, Mariah still manages to look fierce! The star prepared for Thanksgiving in a figure-flattering red dress and a dainty floral hair accessory.

