Let Us Count The Ways Mariah Carey Is Too Fabulous for Words

How fabulous is Mariah Carey? Let us count the ways ...

There are many universal truths in life, with one of them being the star's status as an icon. Her vocal range is unparalleled, we've never seen her look anything less than perfect, and we especially love how she holds no qualms over keeping it real. "For so long, everything was a stress-fest. I used to think that was the penance for success," she previously told InStyle. "Now, I'm just trying to enjoy my life." And what a luxurious life it is!

Following the release of her album Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse, we noticed that the star has really been living it up, and in the spirit of us having each track on repeat since last month, we rounded up 22 of her most amazing moments—all of which are very Mariah. One of our favorites? Her recent performance at the 2014 BET Honors, where she performed "You're Mine (Eternal)" on a grand piano, definitely ranks at the top. Click through our gallery to see more of Mariah's most fabulous moments!