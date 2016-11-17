How You Can Buy a Mansur Gavriel Bucket Bag For Half the Price

What do Mansur Gavriel’s signature bucket bags have in common with cupcakes and cute animals? They, too, are even more irresistible in miniature—and the brand’s got a new, adorably shrunken down silhouette to prove it. Squeeee!

Palm-sized, available in four versatile shades (black, blush, brandy, and a soft tan called “cammello rose”), and priced under $225 (several hundred less than anything else in the collection), the style exclusively debuts today on the label’s website and at its NYC holiday pop-up shop. If you’re going to be in the city soon, we’re got all the details below; otherwise, visit mansurgavriel.com to place an order before stock inevitably sells out. (Tip: Get more than one color if you’re torn, and consider it a jumpstart on holiday shopping. You'll thank us mid-December!)

Mansur Gavriel Holiday Pop-Up Shop

134 Wooster Street, New York, NY 10012

Open November 18th, 2016 through January 11th, 2017

Monday to Saturday 11AM – 7PM, Sunday 12PM – 6PM

Mansur Gavriel Baby Bucket Bag in ‘Rosa,’ $195; mansurgavriel.com.

Mansur Gavriel Baby Bucket Bag in ‘Avion,’ $195; mansurgavriel.com.

Mansur Gavriel Baby Bucket Bag in ‘Flamma,’ $195; mansurgavriel.com.

Mansur Gavriel Baby Bucket Bag in ‘Blush,’ $195; mansurgavriel.com.