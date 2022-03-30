Katie Holmes Loves 2015's Most Practical Bag Trend, and It Just Got a Major 2022 Makeover

Right now, there's a lot of bags that are happening. The Balenciaga Le Cagole being a major one everyone in Hollywood seems to own and everyone on TikTok seems to want. But there's also a recurring theme: Since the onset of the pandemic, the people want practical bags more than ever. Clearly, they want the type of bags that can easily be swung over your shoulder and preferably hold a lot of stuff. It was only a matter of time until the timeless bucket bag started popping up everywhere, and now Mansur Gavriel has a whole new take.