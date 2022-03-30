Katie Holmes Loves 2015's Most Practical Bag Trend, and It Just Got a Major 2022 Makeover
There will always be bag trends, but every couple of years there is a bag so powerful the sheer sight of it causes impulse purchases everywhere. Mansur Gaviel's bucket bag did just that and was even crowned the first post-recession 'It' bag by Business of Fashion back in 2015. The brand would go on to make many bags and shoes that would cause waitlists in the thousands, but in 2022 it's also causing the unexpected resurgence of the bag style it put on the map.
Right now, there's a lot of bags that are happening. The Balenciaga Le Cagole being a major one everyone in Hollywood seems to own and everyone on TikTok seems to want. But there's also a recurring theme: Since the onset of the pandemic, the people want practical bags more than ever. Clearly, they want the type of bags that can easily be swung over your shoulder and preferably hold a lot of stuff. It was only a matter of time until the timeless bucket bag started popping up everywhere, and now Mansur Gavriel has a whole new take.
The brand recently launched the Lilium bag, an evolution of the iconic bucket bag style inspired by lilies. Just looking at the bag is enough to have you daydreaming of taking a walk through a botanical garden, mostly because the drawstring alludes to the bud opening and revealing petals. It's also the type of bag you'd wanna take with you to the park because it'll hold everything you need for a weekend outing.
Floriana Gavriel told us she'd use the word "bloom" to describe the latest design: "It's like a flower opening, with golden beautiful proportions and a thoughtful, nature-inspired shape." Rachel Mansur adds that the shape is classic and how it's always hard to predict bag trends, but she's "excited about bigger bags and reimagining the classic bucket bag shape." While the new Lilium ranges in price from $745 to $895, there's still plenty of classic Mansur Gavriel bucket bags that cost under $500, which is a major steal as far as viral designer bags go.
If you need more evidence that bucket bags will pick up in popularity, look no further than trend North Star Katie Holmes, who was spotted with the bag style back in September and then again in November. Suki Waterhouse partied with one to kick off the New Year while wearing a yellow Saks Potts coat, Reese Witherspoon posed with one of her own designs on Draper James' Instagram, and Jennifer Aniston was spotted boarding a plane in Hawaii with one by Celine last month. Since history likes to repeat itself (especially when we're talking about the trend cycle), it's only a matter of time before they're all spotted with the Lilium bag, which the fashion girls of Instagram are already obsessed with.
Thankfully, unlike back in 2015, the bag isn't nearly as hard to acquire (for now) and is a must-have for the season. Turns out florals for spring can be groundbreaking, at least when you're wearing them in the form of a sculptural bag that looks like it's in bloom.
Shop the bucket bag that started it all, and the latest take by the iconic brand, below.
