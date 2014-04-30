Fairytales Do Come True! Stella McCartney's Maleficent-Inspired Children's Collection Is Out Now

Finally, Stella McCartney's adorable children's collection inspired by Disney's upcoming film Maleficent (starring Angelina Jolie) has arrived! Disney teamed up with McCartney to design the line, which features a mixture of enchanting everyday wear and mythical costumes."I was always a huge fan of Disney and I grew up watching all the films just like most kids did," says McCartney. "With this collection I wanted to play on the rich character traits within the film; the sense of innocence and darkness."

Inspired by the new movie which is based on the the untold story of the iconic villain from the 1959 classic animated Disney film Sleeping Beauty, the capsule collection features eight playful styles for boys and girls ages 4 to 14. From fairy-print t-shirts and dragon sneakers to pieces adorned with wings, the collection truly captures the spirit of the film's characters. One of our favorite items? The ethereal "Aurora" dress, which mimics a frock worn by Elle Fanning in the movie, who stars as Princess Aurora.

A sweet addition to the super cute collaboration? 10 percent of the sale of items purchased from the collection will benefit the charity SOS Children’s Villages, which works to provide loving homes for abandoned, orphaned, and vulnerable children throughout the world. You can shop the Maleficent by Stella McCartney Kids capsule collection on stellamccartney.com now, and look for it at Stella McCartney stores and disneystore.com in early May.

Check out the Maleficent trailer, which hits theaters everywhere May 30th, and see all the pieces from the Maleficent by Stella McCartney Kids line in our gallery!