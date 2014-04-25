These 13 Slogan-Bearing Pieces Will Make a Serious Style Statement

No subtleties here!

When Vera Wang sent out her moody fall/winter 2014 line-up during New York Fashion Week, one look in particular made a refreshingly blunt impact—a tee with the words "You Bug Me" splashed across the front. At 3.1 Phillip Lim, the designer did the same, but with a cheekier (and definitely less hurtful) approach, embossing his bags with "Totes" and "Amaze" on each side.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Recently, stars have taken up on the literal statement-making fashion trend. January Jones's loud "Blah"-stamped Jimmy Choo purse took the words right out of her mouth as she Instagrammed the moment, captioning the photo: "#blahblahblahblah #myclutchisSoLA." Meanwhile, Chloe Grace Moretz stepped out looking sweet and spring-ready in a "Petal" Christopher Kane sweatshirt.

Use fashion as your mouthpiece and speak your mind with words or phrases unapologetically emblazoned across tops, clutches and even shoes. Not one to draw attention? Go for an embossed accessory for a muted effect. Add a refreshing punch to your wardrobe with 13 expressive pieces.