These 13 Slogan-Bearing Pieces Will Make a Serious Style Statement

ImaxTree (2), FameFlynet Pictures, Instagram/januaryjones
Andrea Cheng
Apr 25, 2014 @ 9:51 am

No subtleties here!

When Vera Wang sent out her moody fall/winter 2014 line-up during New York Fashion Week, one look in particular made a refreshingly blunt impact—a tee with the words "You Bug Me" splashed across the front. At 3.1 Phillip Lim, the designer did the same, but with a cheekier (and definitely less hurtful) approach, embossing his bags with "Totes" and "Amaze" on each side.

Recently, stars have taken up on the literal statement-making fashion trend. January Jones's loud "Blah"-stamped Jimmy Choo purse took the words right out of her mouth as she Instagrammed the moment, captioning the photo: "#blahblahblahblah #myclutchisSoLA." Meanwhile, Chloe Grace Moretz stepped out looking sweet and spring-ready in a "Petal" Christopher Kane sweatshirt.

Use fashion as your mouthpiece and speak your mind with words or phrases unapologetically emblazoned across tops, clutches and even shoes. Not one to draw attention? Go for an embossed accessory for a muted effect. Add a refreshing punch to your wardrobe with 13 expressive pieces.

Zara Pouch

Zara Pouch

$30; zara.com
Sandro Crop Top

Sandro Crop Top

$125; sandro-paris.com
Sophia Webster Flats

Sophia Webster Flats

$488; sophiawebster.co.uk
J. Crew Tee

J. Crew Tee

$45; jcrew.com
Joie Top

Joie Top

$138; joie.com
Charlotte Olympia Clutch

Charlotte Olympia Clutch

$1,169; charlotteolympia.com
Rxmance Tee

Rxmance Tee

$71; madewell.com
Sass & Bide Tank

Sass & Bide Tank

$220; sassandbide.com
Topshop Tee

Topshop Tee

$30; topshop.com
10 of 13 Courtesy

Jonathan Adler Reversible Pouch

$78; jonathanadler.com
H&M Crop Top

H&M Crop Top

$10; hm.com
New Look Clutch

New Look Clutch

$14; asos.com
Paper London Sweater

Paper London Sweater

$479; paperlondon.com

