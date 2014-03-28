Make It Yourself: A Spring Bouquet of Paper Cherry Blossoms

Livia Cetti is the Beyoncé of paper flowers. She’s the current reigning paper craft queen, conjuring delicate, beautiful blossoms out of tissue paper and wire. Cetti’s Pinterest-worthy designs have appeared in Kate Spade campaigns, Anthropologie windows, the White House, and (most importantly) InStyle editorials.

From romantic orchids to exotic Japanese anemones, no one can create fabulous paper flowers like Cetti can. . . until now! The renowned floral stylist is inviting you into her studio and dishing her secret tips and techniques in her new book The Exquisite Book of Paper Flowers ($25; abramsbooks.com). The book will be released April 8th but, to ease the wait, Cetti generously shared one of her favorite DIYs with us: cherry blossoms.

Bring spring indoors with Livia Cetti’s paper cherry blossoms.

This craft is a particularly beautiful because it melds the organic with the whimsical. “If you attach (paper flowers) to real branches, you still get the natural gesture and feel of plants,” Cetti writes in her book.

