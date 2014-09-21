Make a Delicate Statement with Layered Jewelry

When it comes to your jewelry, sometimes bigger isn't better and more is, well, more. We're talking about layering. This fall, give your jewelry a personal twist and stack like a pro. Rony Vardi, owner of Brooklyn's cool-girl jewelry emporium Catbird, explains how to rock the trend without looking like you're trying too hard. Read on for her tips, plus click through our gallery to shop out pieces to achieve this look.

For bracelets:"Stick with two or three slim bracelets so they don't get in your way. Mix delicate chains with unembellished bangles for dimension."

For earrings:"Go bold on one side with a dramatic dangler, and keep the other side simple with an understated stud."

For rings:"Midi rings are eye-catching but can fling off if they don't fit snugly. A good rule of thumb is to go down two sizes."

To personalize:"Layer new pieces with go-to favorites and vintage finds for a look that's truly your won. The best stack tells a story."

Sometimes a look is all about the accessories. See how to style this season's best ensembles with this key accent!