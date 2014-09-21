Make a Delicate Statement with Layered Jewelry

Photos by Greg Marino
Rita Kokshanian
Sep 21, 2014 @ 1:15 pm

When it comes to your jewelry, sometimes bigger isn't better and more is, well, more. We're talking about layering. This fall, give your jewelry a personal twist and stack like a pro. Rony Vardi, owner of Brooklyn's cool-girl jewelry emporium Catbird, explains how to rock the trend without looking like you're trying too hard. Read on for her tips, plus click through our gallery to shop out pieces to achieve this look.

For bracelets:"Stick with two or three slim bracelets so they don't get in your way. Mix delicate chains with unembellished bangles for dimension."

For earrings:"Go bold on one side with a dramatic dangler, and keep the other side simple with an understated stud."

For rings:"Midi rings are eye-catching but can fling off if they don't fit snugly. A good rule of thumb is to go down two sizes."

To personalize:"Layer new pieces with go-to favorites and vintage finds for a look that's truly your won. The best stack tells a story."

Sometimes a look is all about the accessories. See how to style this season's best ensembles with this key accent!

1 of 14 Photos by Greg Marino

Phyllis + Rosie Cuffs

$190/3; phyllisrosiejewelry.com
2 of 14 Photos by Greg Marino

Vanessa Lianne Jewelry Earrings

$145; vanessalianne.com
3 of 14 Photos by Greg Marino

Sydney Evan and Billy Mudd Rings

From top: Sydney Evan, $320; sydneyevan.com
Billy Mudd, $100; billymudd.com
Sydney Evan, $330; sydneyevan.com
4 of 14 Photos by Greg Marino

Maya Brenner Designs Necklace

$295; mayabrenner.com
5 of 14 Photos by Greg Marino

TomTom Jewelry Earrings

$72; tomtomjewelry.com
6 of 14 Photos by Greg Marino

K/LLER Collection Ring

$470; kllercollection.com
7 of 14 Photos by Greg Marino

A Peace Treaty Earring

$80 for single earring; apeacetreaty.com
8 of 14 Photos by Greg Marino

CC Skye Ear Cuff

$125; glamboutique.com
9 of 14 Photos by Greg Marino

Lost Wax Studio Studs

$28 per stud; lostwaxstudio.com
10 of 14 Photos by Greg Marino

Catbird Rings

$68 each; catbirdnyc.com
11 of 14 Photos by Greg Marino

Jennie Kwon Designs Studs

$80 per stud; jenniekwondesigns.com and jenniekwondesigns.com
12 of 14 Photos by Greg Marino

French Connection Rings

$14 for 5; bloomingdales.com
13 of 14 Photos by Greg Marino

Smith + Mara Earrings

$155 per earring; smithandmara.com
14 of 14 Photos by Greg Marino

Alex and Ani Rings

$28 per ring; alexandani.com

