Model Andreea Diaconu Is Stunning Sans Makeup in Maje's Fall Ad Campaign

In a world full of glossy fashion ads heavy on the high-production glam, Maje’s new campaign is refreshingly stripped down. And by stripped down, we mean, like, sans-makeup-and-hair-product stripped down. That’s just not something you see every day in a high-fashion photo shoot.

Courtesy of Maje

The Fall/Winter 2017 campaign, shot by photographer Tyrone Lebon, follows top model Andreea Diaconu as she demos a day in the life of a Parisian woman.

In the alluring images, Andreea lounges around her Haussmann apartment, explores Paris on her motorcycle, and indulges in a bit of neon nightlife. And, she does it all with minimal makeup on, and her hair in natural waves. Mais oui!

Can't get enough of the chic campaign? Watch the film directed by Frank Lebon above, and scroll through the photos below, to see what Maje has on tap for the rest of 2017.

Courtesy of Maje

Is it just us, or are you suddenly craving off-the-shoulder ruffles too?