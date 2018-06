1 of 8 MCV (3), imaxtree

WHY WE LOVE IT

Spring florals are all daisies and Day-Glo, tea roses, and sun showers. But fall's flowers blossom against a dark and moody sky, full of blooms made to be seen by candle-, fire-, and moonlight.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Because these patterns are so dense and opulent, shapes remain simple, outfits unlayered. Sparkle is unnecessary and white unwelcome, while smokey eyes and Black Dahlia-like nails are a must.



Photos: (left to right) Gucci, Erdem, Rag & Bone, Christopher Kane