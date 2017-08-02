New Label Maggie Marilyn Is the Sustainable Brand You've Been Waiting For

“She’s a force to be reckoned with.”

This is how Auckland-based designer Marilyn Hewitt describes her target customer to me over email, but she could just as easily be talking about herself.

Since launching her new label, Maggie Marilyn, fresh out of art school last September, she's already landed plum accounts with some of the industry’s biggest luxury retailers—starting with an exclusive debut at NET-A-PORTER. She's also been shortlisted for a LVMH prize. And, she’s managed all this without compromising her high standards for consciously-sourced materials and ethical production.

“From creating eco-friendly fabrics to strong relationships with our makers, it is really important to me that our collection is made with love,” Hewitt tells InStyle. “My mission is to positively impact every person on the manufacturing chain.”

It seems that all those people are positively impacting the clothing right back. Filled with strong, feminine shapes—think ruffled power shoulders and exaggerated fit-and-flare trousers—the line nails just the right balance between date-night chic and bodega-run wearable. This is no accident on Hewitt’s part: “Our girl is a go-getter, so she needs these pieces to go from work to drinks to dinner. Our line is here to empower her.”

This coming autumn, that means delivering lots of frill-covered shirting and sweaters, slouchy bell bottoms, and swishy cha-cha skirts in unexpected motifs and fabrics (think pinstripes and denim.) The new collection hits select stores and online this week. But let's be real, while it’s still technically summer outside, the line is unlikely stay in stock through actual fall.

Above: designer Maggie Hewitt