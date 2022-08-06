I'm a Former Madewell Employee, and These Are 5 Things I'm Buying from Its Newest Arrivals

As someone who's worked in retail, I can tell you it's rare you'll find a former employee shopping at their ex-store. Sure, there's the urge to refold the shirt stack and finger-space hangers behind customers, but the main reason? No longer having that coveted employee discount. (If you knew how cheap you could get a T-shirt with it, you wouldn't want to pay the new-season price, either.) However, there are some things that are just worth it, even without a discount — which is why I'm here to guide you through Madewell's latest arrivals.

As a former Madewell employee, I know exactly what's worth buying that'll give you the most bang for your buck. I personally can't resist the retailer's newest clothing and accessories drop, which features farmhouse-inspired dresses, an assortment of fall-ready loafers and mules, and a number of new denim pieces. After sorting through 780+ new goodies, these are the five latest Madewell items I'll be adding to my cart:

The Perfect Vintage Wide Leg Jean, Belmere Wash

Courtesy

Madewell has become synonymous with jeans, and the best part is that it often restocks favorites and offers new iterations of best sellers all while introducing fresh styles. The Perfect Vintage quickly became a customer-loved staple; made with 99 percent cotton, it's more long-lasting and structured than other options and has been reworked several times to fit the latest denim trends. I'll be buying the newest version, which features a relaxed wide leg in a timeless black wash. As someone with no plans to revisit skinny jeans, this looser fit, which I'm just as excited to wear with sneakers as I am heels, is something that I know will become a go-to piece in my wardrobe.

Shop now: $138, madewell.com

Caldwell Double-Breasted Blazer, Hedden Plaid

Courtesy

If you like a Madewell blazer, it's not something you wait to buy — the fall styles sell out quickly. The Caldwell blazer structure is classic, so you know you'll reach for it year after year, and it's the ideal outerwear piece for early fall weather. More than 1,000 people have added this gorgeous plaid option to their cart in the last week, so act fast before it's gone.

Shop now: $178, madewell.com

The Piazza Crossbody Bag

Courtesy

With each Madewell clothing drop, there came one bag nearly every employee left their shift with. This season, it'll be the Piazza Crossbody (it also comes in a mini and tote version). Available in three colors including tan, black, and evergreen, the bag has stylish drawstrings and is similar in style to designer options, but at a fraction of the price. Made from a plush leather, this is a bag you'll get more than a season's wear out of — a solid justification for a full-price purchase.

Shop now: $158, madewell.com

Gauze Sophia Midi Dress

Courtesy

There are quite a few new dresses I'm eyeing, but I'll be opting for this plaid Sophia Midi Dress that has fall written all over it. Made out of a stretchy, cotton gauze fabric, its romantic and breezy silhouette is ideal for when you want to look like you're trying without the work. It's also available in a twill design that comes in solid colors.

Shop now: $138, madewell.com

The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather

Courtesy

If there's one thing I'll continue to buy from Madewell regardless of price, it's the shoes. I've owned mules that withstood three years of wear and heels that passed the nine-hour-shift-entirely-on-your-feet test. Given that chunky loafers are the It-girl shoe of the moment — everyone from Bella Hadid to Jane Fonda has been wearing them — the Bradley Lugsole Loafer is a must-have for anyone's fall shoe collection. It comes in three colors, has cushy padded soles, and is available in sizes 5 to 12.

Shop now: $158, madewell.com