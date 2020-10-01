This Celeb-Loved Brand Just Made All of Its Best-Selling Jeans $75
Jeans, jeans, jeans, jeans, everybody. It’s the word that can be heard ‘round the world right now because Madewell’s damn good $75 denim sale has officially landed on everyone’s internet browser, and it’s making people sing out for joy.
Jeans are the most classic of wardrobe basics — right ahead of a crisp white tee and a good pair of black boots — and it’s practically a fashion fact that you never, ever have too many pairs. From skinnies to wide-leg to cropped, the silhouettes run the gamut just as much as the price points do, and while damn good denim can oftentimes burn a whole in your wallet, Madewell is well-known for offering designer-quality jeans without the designer price tag. We love to see it, and celebs, like Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, and Lucy Hale, love it, too.
But here’s the real cause for celebration: Madewell’s $75 Jean Sale, which started today and will run until October 5, is making its already budget-friendly jeans even more affordable. The denim extravaganza is basically a holiday for jean fanatics because, well, jeans for way, way less. Again: Jeans, jeans, jeans, everybody! All you have to do to score major discounts on some of the brand’s best-selling denim is use the code STOCKUP at checkout.
There are exactly 66 jeans included in this $75 deal, which is just the perfect amount, if you ask us. It’s not too many, but just enough so that there’s a good amount of style variation. If you’re looking to make a bold statement with your denim, for example, these low-rise Dad Jeans are sure to be your calling card. But if you just want a fresh pair that’s easy to wear and even easier to style, options like the Slim Demi-Boot Jeans or these Slim Wide-Leg Jeans might be more up your alley.
You probably don’t need us to tell you this, but in case you do, here it is: Now is officially the best time of the season to stock up on jeans, and at $75 a pop, you won’t end up feeling any buyer’s remorse if you buy more than one pair. Below, shop our favorites before they’re sold out, and don’t forget to use the code STOCKUP at the checkout.
Shop now: $75 (Originally $118); madewell.com
