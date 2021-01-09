You Can Get a Cashmere Sweater for $45 at Madewell’s Extra 40% Off Weekend Sale 

Every time we're certain that Madewell is done dishing out deals, the brand releases its best sale yet. This weekend, you can score an extra 40 percent off the entire Madewell sale section with the code GIGANTIC at checkout.
From super soft tees to customer-loved denim to leather boots, the sale includes a little bit of everything. But we're most excited to shop the sweater section, which even features discounted cashmere pieces. We could always use another cozy knit for the remainder of winter, especially at such affordable prices.
If we were you, we'd take this opportunity to purchase the Cashmere V-Neck Sweater for just $45. It doesn't get more timeless than a solid-colored cashmere sweater, and you truly can't beat that discounted price tag. This v-neck pullover comes in red, beige, chestnut, and black.
"I was a little hesitant to stray from the traditional crew neck cashmere sweater, but I am SO glad I did," one reviewer wrote. "This neckline is perfect: subtle v-neck, not too deep, still feminine. The material is so cozy and soft."
Another affordable cashmere option, the Ribbed Slim Cardigan Sweater is on sale for $48. It comes in deep green and light pink, each with complementary buttons. Shoppers call the fabric "soft on the skin" and recommend ordering a size up from your usual Madewell size.
And for something a little different, check out the Belmore Floral-Sleeve Pullover Sweater in Coziest Textured Yarn, which is on sale for $42. This boxy sweater has wide sleeves and bold flowers stitched into the fabric.
"I love the neutral color of this sweater and can definitely say it's the SOFTEST sweater I own," a reviewer shared. "The flower detail is adorable, and I've received compliments every time I've worn it."
This sale is only going on through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. ET, so we recommend making your purchases before the prices go up or stock runs out. Shop the Madewell extra 40 percent off sale now.