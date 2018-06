1 of 8 MCV Photo, Imaxtree

WHY WE LOVE IT

Pushing fashion to the limit is not for everyone, but if you eagerly embrace bright colors, big florals and bold graphics, these guaranteed attention getters are for you. Inspired by a passion for retro, the energy of the art world and advances in digital printing, spring’s patterns let you celebrate your individuality.



HOW TO WEAR IT

A go-for-broke attitude helps. But startling visuals are most flattering in a silhouette with a relaxed-not tight fit. Separates contrast best with black, and accessories must take a back seat. Red lips are welcome, but nude is nice too.



Photos: (left to right) Stella McCartney, Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, Diane von Furstenberg