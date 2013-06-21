Shop the Show: 16 Retro Pieces Inspired by Season 6 of Mad Men

Jennifer Davis
Jun 21, 2013 @ 12:45 pm

Is this season of  Mad Men over already? The show never fails to inspire us with the fabulous ‘60s-era wardrobe (Hello, Megan Draper!), and with the sixth season wrapping up on Sunday, we decided to pick out 16 retro pieces that would look right at home at the Sterling Cooper offices. From vibrant printed head scarves to bold printed dresses, these items are perfect for channeling your inner Betty Francis or Joan Harris -- minus the agency drama, of course. Click the photo to browse each of the mod picks.

Floral Dress

Feel the flower power with Zara's structured short-sleeve dress.

$90; zara.com.
Paisley Shorts

These J.Crew shorts get a '60s spin thanks to the orange paisley print.

$65; jcrew.com.
Polka Dot Blouse

Polka dots give this bright blouse by Topshop an instant retro feel.

$76; topshop.com.
Two-toned Mod Sunglasses

Shield your eyes like the ladies of the '60s with Rebecca Minkoff's two-toned sunglasses.

$220; bloomingdales.com.
Paisley Print Dress

Get into the era with Carven's funky paisley print silk dress.

$392; matchesfashion.com.
Daisy Tweed Jacket

J.Crew's daisy tweed jacket in acid lime multi is a modern twist on a '60s classic.

$450; jcrew.com.
Paisley Silk Scarf

Add a subtle touch of paisley to your look with J.Crew's silk scarf.

$50; jcrew.com.
Floral Silk Head Wrap

This floral silk head wrap by L. Erickson would be the perfect addition to any retro look.

$40; nordstrom.com
Bold Patterned Pants

Skip the skirts, and go for Zara's ankle-skimming trousers in a funky print.

$50; zara.com.
Collared Shift Dress

Think Peggy with this Peter Pan collared red shift dress from River Island.

$60; text you want to show here.
Oversize Cat Eye Shades

Accessorize your look with Jimmy Choo's oversize cat eye shades in tortoise shell.

$295; bloomingdales.com.
Structured Crepe Dress

The classic silhouette of J.Crew's wool crepe dress fits in with the trends of the '60s-and would look perfect on Joan!

$198; jcrew.com.
Geometric Print Headband

Zou bisou bisou! Missoni's geometric headband will have you channeling your inner Megan Draper.

$95; shopbop.com.
Bow Collar Blouse

Dsquared2's bow blouse in crimson fits the mod dress code at the Sterling Cooper offices.

$960; shopbop.com.
Printed Silk Scarf

Wear this vibrant Emilio Pucci scarf as a head wrap or tie it around your neck for some added flair.

$375; emiliopucci.com.
Drape Sleeve Shift Dress

Let loose in River Island's full-sleeved hot pink shift.

$200; riverisland.com

