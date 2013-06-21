Shop the Show: 16 Retro Pieces Inspired by Season 6 of Mad Men

Is this season of Mad Men over already? The show never fails to inspire us with the fabulous ‘60s-era wardrobe (Hello, Megan Draper!), and with the sixth season wrapping up on Sunday, we decided to pick out 16 retro pieces that would look right at home at the Sterling Cooper offices. From vibrant printed head scarves to bold printed dresses, these items are perfect for channeling your inner Betty Francis or Joan Harris -- minus the agency drama, of course. Click the photo to browse each of the mod picks.

