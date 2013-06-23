The Season Finale of Mad Men Is Tonight! Look Back At the Best Style Moments

Season 6 of Mad Men comes to an end tonight! Will you be watching? While we're sad that our quality time with Don Draper will be wrapping up until the next batch of episodes, we're even more excited to tie up the plot lines we've been obsessing over. What is going on with Megan and Don's relationship? Will we ever find out about Joan's potential Avon account? Most importantly, what will Betty, Megan, Peggy, and Joan be wearing? Week after week, we spoke to the show's costume designer Janie Bryant, who gave us all the details on how each look came together. Refresh your memory and click the photo to see every style moment from season 6 -- Bob Benson's printed shorts included!
