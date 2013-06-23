The Season Finale of Mad Men Is Tonight! Look Back At the Best Style Moments

19 of 76 Courtesy Photo

Episode 11: Dot Campbell's Romantic Look

The pink of this look spoke for Dot Campbell's emotions. "That whole scene was really important because it was all about understanding and seeing the incredible change that Dot Campbell has had since she’s had Manolo take care of her," said Bryant. "Her costume was all about Manolo making her feel pretty again. I felt like pink was important for that scene because she’s talking to Peggy about her sexual exploration. Pink was important in the expression of love and romance. She had to look very contrasting from when we saw her last, when she was a total mess. The last time we saw her, she was disoriented and didn’t know where she was. The coat she wore then was old moth eaten coat, and I wanted her to be contrasting from last time we saw her."