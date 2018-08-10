Throw Everything in Your Underwear Drawer Away — Macy’s After-Christmas Sale Is Coming

If you haven't already started preparing for 2019, it's time. I'm giving my closet a much needed cleaning before the new year and replenishing the essentials, thanks to Macy's After-Christmas sale. Last year, the discounts were so serious that the Macy's After-Christmas sale advertisement was 24 pages long. I've got my fingers crossed that the deals will be just as good this year.

Last year, the sale included 5 pairs of underwear from some of my favorite brands for only $25. Bedding was also drastically discounted, with comforter sets for as low as $30. Kitchen appliances were an extra 30% off. There were 5-piece luggage sets for only $160! And bags were marked as low as 40 percent off. So yes, I'll be grabbing something from Macy's handbag section also.

If you're a platinum credit card holder, you'll save even more. Those shoppers usually get 5 percent back in rewards for each purchase, which can seriously add up.

Unfortunately, I'll have to wait until December 26 for the sale to officially kick off. Until then, I can grab a few items from the Friends and Family sale happening now.

