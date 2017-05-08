Not a Drill: Cynthia Rowley Launches New Under $200 Collection

You heard right. Cynthia Rowley has partnered with Macy’s to launch CR by Cynthia Rowley, a limited edition collection consisting of Rowley’s favorites "for a wardrobe as fresh as the season.”

VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming: Summer Style Tips From Sophie Turner

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

You’ll find plenty of breezy summer dresses and wearable separates that truly channel Rowley's signature design philosophy. We are especially dying for the fun embroidery, brightly colored prints and romantic ruffled pieces that have a twist of bohemian influence. With prices ranging from $79 - $179, it’s hard not to compulsively buy everything.

Starting May 8, you can shop the new CR by Cynthia Rowley collection exclusively online and in stores beginning May 15. We hand picked our favorites below to create your essential summer wardrobe. Happy shopping!