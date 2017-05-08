Not a Drill: Cynthia Rowley Launches New Under $200 Collection

Courtesy
Kristina Rutkowski
May 08, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

You heard right. Cynthia Rowley has partnered with Macy’s to launch CR by Cynthia Rowley, a limited edition collection consisting of Rowley’s favorites "for a wardrobe as fresh as the season.”

You’ll find plenty of breezy summer dresses and wearable separates that truly channel Rowley's signature design philosophy. We are especially dying for the fun embroidery, brightly colored prints and romantic ruffled pieces that have a twist of bohemian influence. With prices ranging from $79 - $179, it’s hard not to compulsively buy everything.

Starting May 8, you can shop the new CR by Cynthia Rowley collection exclusively online and in stores beginning May 15. We hand picked our favorites below to create your essential summer wardrobe. Happy shopping!

The Graphic Bomber Jacket

CR by Cynthia Rowley $149 SHOP NOW
The Floral Print Top

CR by Cynthia Rowley $89 SHOP NOW
The Off-The-Shoulder Peasant Dress

CR by Cynthia Rowley $149 SHOP NOW
The Embroidered Dress

CR by Cynthia Rowley $179 SHOP NOW
The Printed Mini Skirt 

CR by Cynthia Rowley $99 SHOP NOW

