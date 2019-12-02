Over 100,000 Items Are Seriously Discounted for Macy’s Cyber Monday Sale — Including Puffers Under $100 and Boots Under $50

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty

Between the Thanksgiving Day Parade and an epic Cyber Monday sale, Macy’s really knows what to do to get us in the holiday spirit. The retailer has over 100,000 items seriously marked down for the biggest shopping celebration of the year and to say we are overwhelmed would be an understatement. The deals are just that good.

And if 70-percent-off cashmere, buy-one-get-one-free boot deals, and designer bags for as low as $64 wasn’t enough, you can score an extra 20 percent off certain items, and receive free shipping on orders over $25 with the code CYBER. Everything is bound to sell out fast so we’d recommend making your way through the thousands of items on sale ASAP.

For those wanting to up their winter wardrobe coat game, Macy’s Cyber Monday sale has everything from a $131 tweed puffer that reminds us of Chanel to an under-$200 faux fur coat in ten different colors. If you’re looking for the perfect holiday party outfit, there are plenty of elegant plaid Ralph Lauren pieces to choose from for as low as $75. Or maybe you want to use the discounts as an opportunity to stock up on basics, in which case we’d recommend this best-selling $13 underwire bra, these under-$50 crop flare jeans, and these $97 black booties that’ll never go out of style.

While we definitely appreciated the spectacle of the Thanksgiving Day Parade, we’d gladly take some 40-percent-off Kate Spade totes over the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon any day. Although if you’d like to channel him, Macy’s has some great under-$100 puffer coats for that too, of course.

VIDEO: The Cost of Celebrities' Favorite Jeans

Shop some of our favorite deals from the Macy’s Cyber Monday sale below and shop all of the deals here today.

Tommy Hilfgier Hooded Faux-Fur Teddy Jacket

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $80 (Originally $200); macys.com

Steve Madden Alyse Snakeskin Bootie

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $99 (Originally $132); macys.com

Tommy Hilfiger Imina Riding Boot

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $97 (Originally $129); macys.com

Nike Explore Strada Running Sneakers

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $34 (Originally $65); macys.com

Charter Club Crew-Neck Cashmere Sweater

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $50 (Originally $139); macys.com

Kenneth Cole New York Justin Block-Heel Tall Boot

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $80 (Originally $199); macys.com

I.N.C. Faux-Suede Trench Coat

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $90 (Originally $150); macys.com

Anne Klein Tweed Trim Puffy Jacket

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $131 (Originally $219); macys.com

Cole Haan Wrap Coat

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $168 (Originally $420); macys.com