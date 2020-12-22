Hundreds of Coach Bags Are Up to 50% Off at Macy’s Right Now
For me, there’s no designer out there quite like Coach. It’s the brand responsible for creating the iconic bag of my adolescence — everyone who’s anyone wanted to show up to the mall food court with one of those colorful C-printed clutches. And in my adulthood, the brand’s beautiful bags spark the same level of excitement.
Unlike some other luxury brands, Coach actually has amazing sales from time to time, and there’s one happening right now. From today through the new year, you can shop its designer handbags and card cases for up to half-off, including the one designed by little-known star Jennifer Lopez.
Coach Handbags on Sale:
- Zip Chain Card Case, $59 (Originally $99)
- Colorblocked Nylon Cargo Hobo, $150 (Originally $250)
- Leather Signature Chain Hobo, $175 (Originally $350)
- Colorblock Leather with Coated Canvas Signature Interior Willow Tote, $177 (Originally $295)
- May Shoulder Bag With Snakeskin, $270 (Originally $450)
- Refined Calf Leather Central Shopper Tote, $150 (Originally $250)
- Polished Pebble Leather Lora Carryall, $162 (Originally $325)
- Coach X Jennifer Lopez Hutton Shoulder Bag, $297 (Originally $495)
In this wondrous sale are dozens of large tote bags perfect for bringing your whole life with you, no matter where you go. The leather Willow tote is big enough to carry all of the presents you get this year and then some. It can also fit a 13-inch laptop without losing its shape, thanks to the protective base at the bottom of the bag. Plus, the inside compartment comes with a zip-up divider made for storing your wallet, keys, and electronics. Usually $295, you can shop it today for under $180.
All of the bargains are good, but the main draw is pretty clear: The bag that J. Lo designed is nearly $200 off. The color block snakeskin bag isn’t short on personality — the vibrant pink and brown leather makes a statement with any outfit. This is a piece that you’ll want to show off non-stop, and we encourage you to do just that.
Your browsing doesn’t have to stop there. After all, there are hundreds of bags and accessories included in this sale. Shop some of our favorite picks — from color block hobo purses to snakeskin shoulder bags — below.
