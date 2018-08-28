Kristen Stewart's Twilight Daughter is All Grown Up and Fashionably Following in Her Footsteps

It wasn't 17-year-old Mackenzie Foy's first time at a fashion show this past Couture season. In season's past, she'd seen Saint Laurent and an Erdem for H&M show. Not bad for your first three big fashion moments. Albeit her third, this show, though, was arguably her most important to date.

Foy, who plays the role of Clara in the upcoming The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, joined the ranks of Hollywood greats like Penelope Cruz, Tracee Ellis Ross, and her former Twilight co-star, Kristen Stewart, when she was invited to go to her very first Chanel show.

The experience, she told me over the phone, was fully emmersive and more than just "a show."

"I got to learn a ton of stuff from the history of Chanel," Foy tells InStyle. "Everything they do is in someway involved with Coco Chanel's history and her personal life. Now, I can look at [the collection] in a different way and see, 'oh that's inspired by this or that.' I didn't realize how much history is in all other pieces."

VIDEO: Watch Kristen Stewart in Chanel's Gabrielle Bag Campaign

Here, we talk to Foy about her experiences learning about the House of Chanel and what it's like to own your personal style at the ripe age of 17.