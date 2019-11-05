Macaulay Culkin's Holiday Sock Collaboration Is Super Strange — In a Good Way

Image zoom Courtesy

The holiday season makes us think of holiday movies, which in turn reminds us of Home Alone and Macaulay Culkin. The former child star knows it too, so for 2019, he's decided to fully embrace this time of year. He chose to collaborate with the brand Happy Socks on a collection of festive legwear, and thankfully, it's far from the average red-and-green striped options.

Culkin's pairs include graphics of bunnys holding candy canes and wearing sunglasses. They are delightfully quirky, just like him, and honestly, the video campaign might be even better. In a brief clip, Culkin models his own designs, cracks jokes, and pets an iguana.

"Christmas is my time of year," Culkin admitted via a Happy Socks press release, although he became slightly sarcastic when searching for the reason. "I get recognized 10x more between the months of November and January. I have no idea why!”

Of course, the star won't be the only one causing a stir this year. Anyone rocking these socks is bound to get a whole lot of compliments, and they'll definitely make a fun gift for someone you love as well.

Image zoom Courtesy

To Buy: $16; happysocks.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To Buy: $16; happysocks.com

Image zoom Courtesy

To Buy: $16; happysocks.com