Everything You Need to Know About the LVMH Finalists

Isabel Jones
Mar 28, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Only eight young designers remain in the running for LVMH’s (LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE) prestigious prize.

An eclectic mix of established talent and bona fide up-and-comers, this year’s sartorial savants hail from all over (from the U.K. to Syria), and showcase an even broader range of creativity.

The designers, whose next hurdle involves showing their work to an industry-heavy jury (comprised of high-power names like Karl Lagerfeld, Nicolas Ghesquière, Marc Jacobs, and Riccardo Tisci), will learn the contest’s verdict come June.

RELATED: This Buzzy Designer Just Joined LVMH’s Prestigious Panel of Judges

While we await the final results, here’s a brief roundup of LVMH’s final eight.

Yoon (Ambush)

Co-founded with her musician husband, Verbal, Ambush evolved from the Tokyo-based power couple’s 2002 design company. Initially specializing in album artwork for various artists, the company’s latest incarnation features unisex clothing and bold accessories.

Antonin Tron (Atlein)

Tron (whose resume includes consulting gigs with Balenciaga, Raf Simons, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton) launched French fashion house Atlein out of his apartment in 2016.

Cecilie Bahnsen

The Danish designer and former John Galliano intern has continually stood out at Copenhagen fashion week. Her eye-catching modern designs have appeared at Dover Street Market New York.

Maria Kazakova (Jahnkoy)

A self-proclaimed “multi disciplinary artist,” Kazakova’s menswear collection of sporty, out-of-the-box pieces (Jahnkoy) translates to “New Spirit Village.”

Molly Goddard

The London-based designer’s delicately crafted collection stretches tulle far beyond its previously imagined reach.

Kozaburo Akasaka (Kozaburo)

The Japanese menswear designer mines inspiration from the ‘90s street style of his native country.

Marine Serre

The French up-and-comer’s oeuvre is marked by her bold use of color and an unexpected tendency toward athletic design elements.

Nabil El-Nayal (Nabil Nayal)

A 2015 LVMH finalist, El-Nayal’s structured, feminine designs have been worn by myriad celebrities, including Jerry Hall.

(Shortlist Focus) Nabil El-Nayal, the designer behind ready-to-wear brand @nabilnayal was born in Syria and moved to England at the age of 14. Nabil's obsession with Elizabethan craftsmanship has deeply informed his practice; seen through his use of pleats, dramatic construction and powerful silhouettes. Whilst this backdrop of historical references remains at the heart of the brand, Nabil is also conducting extensive research into ways in which these techniques can be applied, using the latest technologies. He was the first fashion designer in the world to use 3D printing in June 2010 and is currently undertaking a research doctorate in how 3D scanning can become integral to the design process. He was a shortlisted finalist in the 2015 #lvmhprize. #youngdesigners #womanswear

A post shared by LVMHPrize (@lvmhprize) on

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Coinage, life well spent presented by Geico. Does eating well need to be expensive? When it comes to organic food, budget conscious consumers can get the most bang for their buck by choosing wisely. Organic foods are grown and processed without synthetic fertilizer, synthetic pesticides, [SOUND] Prophylactic antibiotics or hormones. [SOUND] You can prioritize which organic foods to purchase by understanding the amount of pesticides they're likely to contain. Fruit with thick peels like bananas, avocados, and pineapples are less likely to have absorbed agricultural chemicals. It's important to buy organic when purchasing fruits and veggies where you cook or eat the peel. Non-organic foods that you can eat whole, like cucumbers, carrots, eggplant and apples, are best organic. You don't wanna cook or eat the artificial chemicals used on these plants. [MUSIC] Splurge at the meat counter, organically raised poultry, pork, and beef is given food that is free of synthetic pesticides and fertilizer. They also don't get antibiotics which is common practice on conventional farms. Buying organic baby foods limits exposure to unnecessary antibiotics and chemicals in the most sensitive time of a child's life. Remember Anything labeled organic must meet the strict regulations of the USDA's national organic program. And buying organic doesn't have to hurt your pockets. On average prices range from being just a few cents more for fruits and vegetables to a couple dollars more for meat. Now with this list you'll be able to pick out the organic fruits and veggies that matter keeping you and your family happy and healthy. [MUSIC] Coinage, life well spent. Presented by Geico.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!