5 Luxury Basics That Make Any Outfit Look More Expensive

A few months ago, my mom came to stay with me and helped me with a fairly exhaustive closet purge. I told her I only wanted to hang on to things that were “essential,” and “made me feel expensive.” Her eyes — oh, how they rolled.

But seriously, there are few things more valuable in your wardrobe than the things that, well, look valuable. Which isn’t to say they necessarily have to be crazy expensive! They just have to make you feel expensive.

Personal style quirks aside, there are a handful of items that can be relied on time and time again to convey this I am rich feeling, and they are surprisingly basic! Maybe even boring! But nevertheless, adding one or two of these pieces makes whatever you’re wearing look ever so slightly more luxurious.

If you’re going to invest in anything in your wardrobe, these are the things. You’ll likely wear them forever — but like I said, you don’t have to.

Camel Coat

Theory Cashmere Coat, $1695; netaporter.com

A good camel coat is heaven. Sharp and crisp, it's menswear-ish but also kind of sexy. And no color, truly, is more rich-lady than camel. Except maybe navy.

Masculine coat, $119; zara.com

Wear it with your favorite jeans (even if they’re covered in holes and kinda filthy! It’s very Lord Disick!) and a white tee, and bingo! The illusion of great wealth.

Clean White Sneaker

Veja Esplar logo sneakers, $120; shopbop.com

Thought I was going to say a good heel? Wrong! Sure, a classic heel is helpful for, say, a job interview or a fancy night out, but there’s something very "I don't need to impress anyone" about a classic, clean white sneaker.

Common Projects low-top leather sneakers, $495; matchesfashion.com

Crisp, simple white sneakers are one of the most democratic items in fashion. You can pay a lot or a little for them, but they just always look good.

Minimalist Tote

Mansur Gavriel black small tote, $525, mansurgavriel.com

It’s tempting to buy nothing but statementy It bags, but for the sake of this journey, resist. A sleek, minimalist tote does the trick in any situation. It always looks elegant and understated, rather than trendy and try-hard.

Everlane leather tote, $175; everlane.com

I love this because it's roomy enough for work, but would also do as an extra-fancy gym bag.

Diamond Studs

Stone & Strand tiny diamond studs, $190; stoneandstrand.com

There are few things more classic or dreamy than diamond studs. They literally go with everything, and always look nice. AND they come at every size and price point.

Tiffany & Co diamond solitaire studs, $1,200; tiffany.com

Wearing them has a similar effect as getting a blowout: you look every so slightly more polished, but not at all overdone.

Cashmere Sweater

Nili Lotan cashmere sweater, $795; nililotan.com

The joys of a good cashmere sweater are never ending. Nothing feels snugglier, or looks better — even with shorts in in-between seasons.

Aritzia cashmere sweater, $168; aritzia.com

I recommend one in a neutral like gray or navy, and when it inevitably starts to pill (no matter how much I spend on cashmere, it always pills) this thing will make it look like new again.