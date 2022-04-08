Amazon's Best-Selling Denim Overalls Come in 40+ Washes and Start at Just $39
If you've been looking for a way to spice up your wardrobe this season, why not try the fashion item many big-name celebs are making cool again? Yes, that's right, thanks to celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Garner, the classic denim overalls you may remember from your childhood have made their way back onto the scene. And while shopping their exact overalls can be pricey, we found a similar shopper-loved pair on Amazon that comes in over 40 styles and washes — and many of them are on sale right now.
While these overalls, which have nearly 2,800 five-star ratings, will work great for any season, wearing them for spring just makes sense. They have that young, laid-back, go-with-the-flow vibe that's synonymous with the season. Not to mention, they are incredibly versatile, which is necessary for the fluctuating weather; one day you could be wearing them with a short-sleeve T-shirt, and the next, with a long-sleeve turtleneck, rain coat, and a cute pair of rainboots.
They also come in over 40 washes (many of them on sale), so you can find the one that matches your style best. If you're looking for something that screams, "I just came back from planting in the garden" or "I'm headed to the local farmer's market," there are several relaxed, light-colored styles that will do just that. There are even a few pairs with flared bottoms, which would look great paired with a classic white T-shirt, your favorite cardigan, and some comfy sneakers. However, if you're looking for an edgier look, there are plenty of those, too. Darker-washed, black-washed, and even ripped-denim styles instantly give off a cool vibe. They can also easily be paired with a cute blouse, a blazer, or even a great pair of platform heels (à la Sarah Jessica Parker).
Shop now: $38 (Originally $45); amazon.com
Along with their relaxed fit, the overalls are made of a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend for ultimate comfort. Shoppers agree, with one person noting, "the material is comfy and stretchy and soft." They also come in sizes small to XX-large and have a simple buckle closure.
"These are the cutest overalls ever," said another. "They fit perfectly! They fit great in the hip area and are loose enough for a more relaxed fit." Shop the unique, celeb-loved trend starting at $39 on Amazon.