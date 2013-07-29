1 of 8

The Lust List

We want them. We need them. We can't live without them. Fall's eight key pieces merge classic design with trendsetting style and will keep you in love with your wardrobe all season long.



1. Capes

From Tommy Hilfiger to Lanvin, retro swingers are in full force. As natty as they are cozy, these toppers have a dash of British panache.



NAIL IT

Shorter versions feel a bit less conspicuous, and navy can look fresher than black. Hunt for leather and hardware details that add definition.



Wool cape with leather trim, Coach, $498; 866-262-2440.