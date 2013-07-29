whitelogo
Jul 29, 2013 @ 2:43 pm
The Lust List
We want them. We need them. We can't live without them. Fall's eight key pieces merge classic design with trendsetting style and will keep you in love with your wardrobe all season long.
1. Capes
From Tommy Hilfiger to Lanvin, retro swingers are in full force. As natty as they are cozy, these toppers have a dash of British panache.
NAIL IT
Shorter versions feel a bit less conspicuous, and navy can look fresher than black. Hunt for leather and hardware details that add definition.
Wool cape with leather trim, Coach, $498; 866-262-2440.
2. Bright Pants
In cherry, kelly green, or even vibrant cobalt, high-impact trousers are a daring new work basic.
NAIL IT
Ground these attention seekers in tweed or another woolly texture, and resist picking up the color in other parts of your outfit.
Polyester pants, H&M, $50;
hm.com
for stores.
3. Loafer Heels
Forget your granddad's slip-ons. Designers have introduced platforms and spiky heels to the menswear staple.
NAIL IT
These shoes are meant to be seen, so pair them with a leather skirt or tailored stovepipes.
Leather and wood pumps, Pour la Victoire, $295;
pourlavictoire.com
.
4. Printed Maxis
Long dresses in impressionistic patterns floated down the runway at Theyskens' Theory and Valentino.
NAIL IT
Wear this surfeit of silk with a boyfriend blazer, a motorcycle jacket, or some other piece with a contrasting vibe.
Silk dress, Elizabeth and James, $665;
shopbop.com
.
5. Smart Pantsuits
Sharp lapels, tailored shoulders, an aura of authority. Menswear suits in plaids and pinstripes powered down the fall runways.
NAIL IT
With or without a dapper vest underneath, a bow blouse in silk adds the right feminine flair.
Wool-linen-silk jacket, ($425);
stevenalan.com
. Wool-linen-silk trousers, ($248);
stevenalan.com
.
6. Boxy Bags
Petite, structured purses are fall's new arm candy, a well-considered companion to the season's polished styles.
NAIL IT
Their charm is in the details. A classic (and trendy!) plaid works great for day; gold and croc are dazzling day or night.
Leather and acrylic-polyester bag, Tory Burch, $550;
toryburch.com
.
7. Colorful Tops
Designers added funk and flow to the graphic play with Ziggy Stardust takes (at Isabel Marant) and fluid crêpe de chine tunics (at Balenciaga).
NAIL IT
With blocking on top, keep pants or minis sleek.
Silk shirt, Diane von Furstenberg, $245; 646-486-4800.
8. Leather Skirts
Whether full and pleated (as at pleated Rachel Comey) or cut in an A-line wrap (at Reed wrap Krakoff), the skirts simply beg to be touched.
NAIL IT
Any leather skirt goes well with a cashmere T. Give the whole look oomph with patterned tights and booties.
Lambskin skirt, C.Z. Falconer, $795;
czfalconer.com
.
