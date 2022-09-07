The Brand Known for Its Washable Silk PJs Just Launched Sweats in the Same Material — and I'm Obsessed

It’s the ultimate cool-girl loungewear.

By Gabby Shacknai
Published on September 7, 2022 @ 11:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Lunya Silksweats Review
Photo: Courtesy

I've never been a huge fan of sweats. Sure, in the early aughts, I strutted around in Juicy Couture tracksuits like everyone else, but in the many years since, I've found myself instead turning to athleisure whenever taking a long flight or lounging around the house. But when I found out that Lunya, the brand behind my favorite silk pajamas, was launching a sweatshirt and joggers made with its signature washable silk, I thought it was time I gave sweats another chance.

Made from a blend of Mulberry silk and sustainably sourced cotton, the Silksweats Pocket Sweatshirt and Joggers are incredibly soft and comfy. The fabric combination makes Lunya's design look just like traditional sweats, but it also makes them naturally thermoregulating so you won't overheat. Plus, they won't pill as easily compared to the cotton fleece fabric sweats are usually made with, which means they're more durable and long-lasting. Both styles come in black and tan and are available in sizes XS to XL.

Lunya Silksweats Review
Courtesy

Shop now: $198; lunya.co

Lunya Silksweats Review
Courtesy

Shop now: $198; lunya.co

I opted for the sweatshirt and joggers in black (because even in sweats, I am still a New Yorker) and when they arrived, I didn't hesitate for a minute before slipping them on. Yes, it was nearly 90 degrees outside, and I would have to take my dog for a walk shortly, but I figured it would be the ultimate test. The sweats are the epitome of cozy — I immediately felt like I was being wrapped up in a big, soft hug, and I love that they're tailored well enough to actually wear out of the house without looking unkempt.

When I wore them outside, the Silksweats' thermoregulating abilities proved as great as they claimed. Despite the scorching heat, I felt relatively cool, and they even survived my dog's leash-pulling and incessant jumping in every direction. I was so impressed with the Lunya sweats that I decided right then and there that they'd be my new travel uniform, not to mention my go-to for rainy days and quick grocery runs. Despite the high price tag, I'd say Lunya's Silksweats are definitely worth it, especially since they'll last a long time (as long as you follow the brand's care guide, of course). Try Lunya's new cool and cozy sweats for yourself — they may just sell out.

Lunya Silksweats Review
Courtesy

Shop now: $198; lunya.com

Lunya Silksweats Review
Courtesy

Shop now: $198; lunya.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
AMZF Loungest
I Already Can't Stop Wearing This Cute and Comfy Transitional Lounge Set From Amazon
Editor-Loved Amazon Labor Day Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Fashion Deals I'm Shopping This Labor Day
Best Silk Pajamas
The Best Silk Pajamas for the Ultimate Beauty Sleep
It’s So Hot Out, I’ve Resorted to Using This Old-School Accessory to Keep Me Cool — and It Really Works
It's Hot Out, but This Surprising, Old-School Accessory Is My Secret for Staying Cool
Best Maternity Dresses
Dress the Bump With Our Edit of Must-Have Maternity Dresses
J Crew Clothing Haul Story
J.Crew's Comeback Is Going Viral on TikTok, so I Did a Clothing Haul
Best Nightgowns Lead
These Are The 11 Best Nightgowns For A Stylish Slumber
These Brands Make the Best Cooling Clothing
It's Easy to Beat the Heat Thanks to These 5 Cooling Clothing Brands
Shop TikTok Star Remi Bader's Curated Collection of 'Cute' But 'Comfy' Loungewear Essentials That Start At Just $11
TikTok Star Remi Bader Teamed Up With Victoria's Secret Pink on a Curated Line of Loungewear Essentials
Hill House shoes
​​The Brand Behind the Viral Nap Dress Launched Frilly, Comfy Sandals That I'm Obsessed With
Favorite Hanes Sweatshirt Prime Day Deal
I'm Buying My Favorite Amazon Sweatshirt in Bulk While It's on Sale Starting at $8
Eberjey Loungewear Sale
I've Gifted These Ridiculously Soft Loungewear Sets 10+ Times — and They're 50% Off This Weekend Only
Best Skorts for Womens
The 7 Best Skorts For Both On and Off the Court
Best Bathing Suit Cover-Ups
Go From Beach to Bar With These Stylish Bathing Suit Cover Ups
Cariuma IBI Slip On Review
I Own Dozens of Sneakers, but These Feather-Light Slip-Ons Are All I'm Wearing This Summer
Spanx Jumpsuit
Spanx Just Added a Silky Soft Romper and Jumpsuit to This Oprah-Approved Collection