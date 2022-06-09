Lululemon Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Leggings — but Sizes Are Selling Out Fast
It's been years since Gwyneth Paltrow effectively pivoted to wellness and became a reoccurring figure in headlines who popularized certain trends and phases. (Never forget "conscious uncoupling.") Although she still appears in movies, I've come to think of Paltrow as the face of Goop. Although some of her recommendations are surprising, to say the least, it turns out she is a fan of Lululemon leggings. Celebrities — they're just like us!Paltrow shared a handful of her favorite everyday products in an article with Wirecutter, where she mentioned Lululemon's Swift Speed High-Rise Tights. "Lululemon leggings are a tried-and-true favorite of mine. The Swift Speed leggings are high-waisted and really hold you in," she said, noting that they're versatile enough for both everyday wear and working out. "I've tried too many leggings to count and always come back to this pair," she added.
Swift Speed High-Rise Tight
Shop now: $59–$99 (Originally $128); shop.lululemon.com
The cherry on top of this endorsement is that several leggings, including Paltrow's pick, are on sale, which is rare for Lululemon. Seventeen shades of the Swift Speed High-Rise Tights are currently discounted from $128 to as low as $59. There is, of course, a caveat: sizes are selling out fast.
The $59 super steal includes multiple prints and colors: floral electric, silver and white chevron, blue leopard, black multi-print, bright blue, and yellow camo. Your choice of sale leggings, however, will be dictated by your size as things begin to sell out.
Although the Swift Speed Tights are Paltrow's favorite, several pairs that are also highly discounted include similar high-rise styles like the Align Pant and InStill Tight.
Lululemon's sales are rare, and as such, things are moving fast. Grab a pair (or two) while they're up to 46 percent off.
Align High-Rise Pant
Shop now: $49–$89 (Originally $98–$118); shop.lululemon.com
InStill High-Rise Tight
Shop now: $59–$79 (Originally $118–$128); shop.lululemon.com