Lululemon Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Leggings — but Sizes Are Selling Out Fast

It's been years since Gwyneth Paltrow effectively pivoted to wellness and became a reoccurring figure in headlines who popularized certain trends and phases. (Never forget "conscious uncoupling.") Although she still appears in movies, I've come to think of Paltrow as the face of Goop. Although some of her recommendations are surprising, to say the least, it turns out she is a fan of Lululemon leggings. Celebrities — they're just like us!Paltrow shared a handful of her favorite everyday products in an article with Wirecutter, where she mentioned Lululemon's Swift Speed High-Rise Tights. "Lululemon leggings are a tried-and-true favorite of mine. The Swift Speed leggings are high-waisted and really hold you in," she said, noting that they're versatile enough for both everyday wear and working out. "I've tried too many leggings to count and always come back to this pair," she added.