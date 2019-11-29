Jennifer Garner, Dakota Johnson, and Selena Gomez Have Been Wearing These Leggings for Years — and They’re on Sale for Black Friday

Image zoom BG004/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Before Outdoor Voices, there was Lululemon — and it was the first major viral leggings brand everyone just had to have. Now, leggings look different than they used to; from tri-colored paneling that’s become a major trend to ribbed matte details that make them look like leather pants. But everyone always needs a good ol’ classic pair of plain black high-waisted leggings they can wear everywhere, or a fun patterned pair for pilates class — the kind that we all remember buying in bulk at Lululemon. Thankfully the Lululemon Black Friday sale is back with deals up to 60 percent off and it really is better than ever.

Lululemon became so popular because all their leggings fit like a second skin. Their full-on Luxtreme fabric is beloved for being sweat-wicking, breathable, and having four-way stretch. Basically, they’re made to absorb moisture while being beyond easy to move in — no matter how intense of a workout (or shopping spree) you’re doing. The classic Lululemon black leggings have been a favorite amongst celebrities for years. Everyone from Jennifer Garner to Dakota Johnson to Selena Gomez owns a pair. Lululemon leggings are undeniably the most-photographed pair of leggings in paparazzi history.

The OG celeb-approved leggings brand is known for being more than just a workout and Hollywood staple, though. It were also the first brand that made anyone want to spend more than $50 on a pair of leggings. Thankfully, the Lululemon Black Friday sale has so many of its classic leggings, bras, and jackets for a steep discount — almost all of its best-selling pieces are currently under $100. So go ahead and add multiple on-sale pairs into your cart.

Shop some of our favorite pieces from the Lululemon Black Friday sale below and see the rest of the deals here.

Lululemon Train Times Pant 25”

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); lululemon.com

Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight Full-On Luxtreme 28”

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); lululemon.com

Lululemon Align Crop 21”

Shop now: $59–$69 (Originally $88); lululemon.com

Lululemon Hooded Define Jacket Nulu

Shop now: $89 (Originally $128); lululemon.com

Lululemon Ebb to Street Tight

Shop now: $79 (Originally $118); lululemon.com

Lululemon Power Position Super High-Rise Crop 21”

Shop now: $69–$89 (Originally $98); lululemon.com