I Tried the Lululemon Align Bodysuit, and It's Just as Buttery Soft as the Famous Leggings

I remember walking into a Lululemon store for the first time in 2015, eager to try on the yoga pants that were revolutionizing the athleisure market, the Lululemon Align leggings. "They are the most comfortable leggings in the world," I was told by my many yoga posing pals, happy to drop $100 on a pair of workout pants made out of a "nearly weightless" fabric blend dubbed Nulu by the brand. I vividly remember the moment I slipped on those leggings and experienced the buttery soft, second-skin quality for myself. They have since become the measuring stick of black leggings perfection.

Due to overwhelming popularity, including countless stars like Meghan Markle hopping on the Align-bandwagon, Lulu has continued to add styles like bras, tops, shorts, and more to its Align Shop over the years. One of the most recent? This spring, the Align Bodysuit hit the market, and it's basically the most comfortable catsuit, jumpsuit, onesie — whatever you want to call it! — I've tried.

Courtesy

Shop now: $148; lululemon.com

Whether you like it or not, catsuits are (still) happening in 2022. Skims, Adidas, and Alo Yoga are just a few of the brands pushing the trend, and stars like the Kardashians, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and Bella Hadid are clearly here for it. Seeing as I'm a 43-year-old mom (albeit, a stylish one) living in a suburbia-adjacent town, I was a little skeptical that I would be able to pull this look off, but Lululemon loves to prove me wrong.

The jumpsuit is available in eight colors, including black, light blue, neon pink, and brown, sizes 0 to 20, and one length, a 25-inch inseam (or you can opt for the shorts currently on-sale shorts version). Since darker colors are more forgiving and I wanted a versatile piece to wear through the fall and winter, I opted for the full leggings version in smoked spruce, an exactly-like-it-sounds deep green.

Courtesy

Shop now: $148; lululemon.com

I was equal parts excited and nervous to try it on when it arrived. The reality is, I weigh ten pounds more than I would like and have a slight pooch to my midsection, as well as breasts that have fed two children. However, when I slipped the smooth, body-skimming jumpsuit on, I suddenly felt, well, sexy. The skin-clinging onesie is surprisingly flattering and forgiving, cleverly cut and tactfully seamed around the belly. A built-in bra with removable cup liners was also a pleasant surprise. The product description notes that sizes 0–14 offer light support for A and B cups while sizes 16–20 are better suited for C and D cups. I definitely fall into the latter category in terms of cup size, but the size 8 I ordered supported my chest sufficiently and even gave me a boost.

In terms of comfort, wearing the Align bodysuit is the closest to nude I have felt wearing clothes, with a little chest support. While designed for yoga, my instinct tells me that most buyers (myself included) will be wearing this out and about. While cozy enough to wear around the house, it makes a great fall staple; I plan on pairing it with button-down shirts, oversized sweatshirts, puffer jackets, and cashmere dusters. It also works with a variety of shoes, including high top sneakers, cowboy boots, or just a pair of sandals during the first warm weeks of fall.

Right now, I'm wearing the bodysuit with my legs curled up on my desk chair, barefoot — and I can honestly say that the comfort is so real, I never want to take it off.

Courtesy

Shop now: $148; lululemon.com