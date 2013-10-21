Exclusive: Lulu Frost Brings Back Shoe Clips in New Holiday Collection for J.Crew

Add some sparkle to your wardrobe this holiday season with the latest from Lulu Frost. In the second installment of Lulu Frost’s holiday collection for J.Crew—the vintage-inspired jewelry brand’s seventh collaboration with the retailer—designer Lisa Salzer harked back to the 1920s by introducing shoe clips. “I think they totally transform the shoe,” Salzer told InStyle.com at a preview of the Lulu Frost jewelry pop-up shop at J.Crew’s Soho location in New York City. “Anything from a cool casual loafer to a great stiletto—it just changes it completely.” Salzer first toyed with the idea of shoe adornments last year, when she unveiled her spring 2013 collection at The Carlyle Hotel and styled the J.Crew pumps on display with clip-on jewels. And these embellishments are not limited to feet: “You can wear them on your dress strap or clip it on your sweater,” Salzer advised. “There’s endless ways you can use the clips.” The rest of Lulu Frost x J.Crew holiday collection exudes the vintage vibe Lulu Frost is known for, combined with J.Crew’s fresh take on classic preppy. The line, named “Harvest Moon” (after a song by Neil Young), takes its inspiration from the turning of the seasons and includes statement necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and of course, shoe clips. The pieces were designed in a bevy of rich fall colors like burgundy, light blue, emerald green and saturated black—all accented with amazing crystals. Frost’s favorite piece? The Indian Summer necklace (top right). “It’s very holiday and fall, but you can also wear it in the summertime,” Salzer said. “I always try to make pieces that are versatile for year-round.” The Lulu Frost x J.Crew Harvest Moon collection ranges in price from $98 for shoe clips to $298 for the statement necklace—purchase it now at J.Crew’s Soho store or at the end of November at select J.Crew locations and jcrew.com.

