Over 9,800 Designer Bags, Shoes, and More Are Majorly Discounted at This Under-the-Radar Sale

Designer sales will break your heart, mostly because all of the good stuff is typically gone by the time you hear about the discounts. Major deals on Tory Burch bags or Manolo shoes aren’t necessarily hush-hush. Everyone waits months for these deals and as a result, everyone sees them coming from a mile away.
Under-the-radar retailers like Luisa Via Roma aren’t household names like Nordstrom, but its designer blow-out sales are definitely just as good. If anything, the brands it carries are even more high-end and it’s a great place to discover luxury European labels you’ve likely never heard of but seen in street style photos from Milan.
Luisa Via Roma’s latest designer blowout has all of the biggest fashion It-girl brands and all of the classics — all up to 80 percent off. Basically, there are tons of Tory Burch and Burberry bags with lots of Missoni and Marni dresses and accessories thrown in. Certain items also have up to an additional 50 percent off at checkout.
Of course, since there are nearly 10,000 items to choose from, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best below. To avoid any heartbreak, though, you should definitely shop these deals ASAP. Secret designer sales can only be kept a secret for so long, after all.