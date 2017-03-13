Lucy Hale Shows Us How to Rock Sky-High Platforms

Girl of the moment, the looks for now: Lucy Hale lets us in on how she’s reaching new heights in both Hollywood post Pretty Little Liars and formidable footwear. Scroll through to see her fashion shoot from the April issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, March 17th.

Lucy Hale is teetering in absurdly high colorblock Marc Jacobs platform boots on the terrace of a tucked-away Venice Beach house—and loving every minute of it. “I feel like I’m 6 feet tall,” the 5-foot-2-inch actress exclaims during the morning’s photo shoot. It’s an apt metaphor for Hale, whose mind is on the limitless possibilities of the future as her hit teen drama, Pretty Little Liars, nears its end (the series returns to Freeform—previously ABC Family—on April 18 for its final 10 episodes). After seven seasons on the show, the 27-year-old is ready to tackle new projects and looks. “My style is constantly evolving,” says Hale, whose daily uniform consists of Anine Bing jeans, white Adidas sneakers, and a leather jacket over an old concert T.

Billy Ballard

Shop the Look: 1. Dior dress, panties, earring; dior.com 2. Zadie & Voltaire jacket, hat, scarf; zadigetvoltaire.com 3. Swarovski necklace set; swarovski.com 4. Marc Jacobs boots; marcjacobs.com

Among the hot­pants and 1970s-style prints on set, Hale quickly gravitates toward an oversize sweatshirt by Off-White. “My whole goal is to always look like an Olsen twin,” she says with a laugh. “I used to play it safe, and that’s just not me anymore. I want to do something different and daring.” Which is something her 17 million Instagram followers surely appreciate.

Billy Ballard

Shop the Look: 1. Marc Jacobs sweatshirt and shorts; marcjacobs.com 2. Vince pullover; vince.com 3. Roxanne Assoulin choker; roxanneassoulin.com

Hale uses her feed to showcase her fresh red-carpet looks and bold hair changes along with her musings on life and snapshots of her dog, Elvis. Though Hale says her own style is quieter than that of her PLL character, Aria, sartorial confidence is one trait they do share: “I always respected that she knew exactly who she was.”

Billy Ballard

Shop the Look: 1. Marc Jacobs minidress and boots; marcjacobs.com 2. Rebecca Taylor jacket; rebeccataylor.com 3. Dior earring; dior.com 4. Pandora Jewelry rings; pandora.net 4. American Apparel socks; americanapparel.net

Loyal PLL viewers can rest assured that the series finale will be gratifying—a wedding, a pregnancy, and, of course, an answer to the long-standing question “Who is A?”—but with films and a TV show in the works, Hale is also looking forward to what’s next. “I might even surprise myself with what I can do.”

Billy Ballard

Shop the Look: 1. Coach 1941 jacket, sweatshirt, shorts, bandana, belt; coach.com 2. Zadie & Voltaire hat; zadigetvoltaire.com 3. Dior earring; dior.com

Billy Ballard

Shop the Look: 1. Marc Jacobs boots; marcjacobs.com

Shop the Look: 1. Miu Miu top and shorts; miumiu.com 2. Dior earring; dior.com 3. Coach 1941 choker, $125; coach.com 4. Gabriel & Co. bracelets; gabrielny.com 5. Marc Jacobs necklace (worn as bracelet) and boots; marcjacobs.com 6. Roxanne Assoulin bracelet; roxanneassoulin.com 7. Venessa Arizaga bracelet; venessaarizaga.com Billy Ballard

Shop the Look: 1. Miu Miu top and shorts; miumiu.com 2. Dior earring; dior.com 3. Coach 1941 choker, $125; coach.com 4. Gabriel & Co. bracelets; gabrielny.com 5. Marc Jacobs necklace (worn as bracelet) and boots; marcjacobs.com 6. Roxanne Assoulin bracelet; roxanneassoulin.com 7. Venessa Arizaga bracelet; venessaarizaga.com

Billy Ballard

Shop the Look: 1. Prada jacket; prada.com 2. Hilfiger Collection shorts; tommyhilfiger.com

Styled by James Valeri.

Hair: Kristin Ess. Makeup: Kelsey Deenihan for The Wall Group. Manicure: Marisa Carmichael for Streeters.