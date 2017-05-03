A 'Low-Key' Night-Out Look Presented by Rihanna

Haha! Oh, Riri. How you slay us! Give a girl a ticket to the Met Gala and a theme she just can’t pass up (that’s the ever so avant-garde Rei Kawabuko/Comme des Garçons, in case you missed it), and then give her an after party where she can then show off yet another major get-up.

Okay. Sure. Fine. We know this look happened two days ago (which is like two months in fashion years), but let’s get real: this was SUCH a win, we had to call it out nearly 48 hours later.

Let’s break it down: Rihanna’s MO for the (late) evening was apparently to wear Rihanna-fied PJ’s (ultra luxe silk pajama shirt adorned with Technicolor ostrich feathers for just that added bit of opulence), dressed up with some casual accessories we imagine she had laying around the house: feathered peep-toe heels, glitter shades, a handful of gem and diamond encrusted rings, a stack of gold chokers, and not one but two snakeskin belts. It’s chill.

And if you’re wondering: yes, we feel inspired, and yes, we feel very broke.