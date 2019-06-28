This Louis Vuitton Exhibit Is the Stuff Instagram Dreams Are Made Of

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Fashion, history, and photo opportunities that are perfect for Instagram: all of it and more is included in Louis Vuitton's new Beverly Hills exhibit, "Louis Vuitton X," which is open to the, public free of charge, from now until Sept. 15.

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Meant to commemorate the fashion house's 160th anniversary, the space includes 10 "digitally focused and experiential" rooms which are filled with a whopping 180 archival items. As visitors hop from one brightly colored space to the next, they can get a good look at some of Louis Vuitton's most iconic collaborations, where its famous monogram bags were reimagined by the likes of Karl Lagerfeld, Rei Kawakubo, Cindy Sherman and Frank Gehry. There are also some new partnerships to check out as well, which are part of a new collection called "ArtyCapucines." For this, LV tapped artists Sam Falls, Urs Fischer, Nicholas Hlobo, Alex Israel, Tschabalala Self, and Jonas Wood, and had them use its Capucines bag as a canvas. The results are pretty cool.

This section is particular was one that actress Alicia Vikander was most excited to see. In a clip Louis Vuitton exclusively shared with InStyle, she spoke about how the display really caught her eye.

Obviously, Louis Vuitton doesn't want anyone to feel like they're missing out. The space also includes a pop-up shop — curated by Colette's Sarah Andelman — where people can pick up their own Capucines bag in a variety of sizes and designs.