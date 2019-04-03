Emma Stone Is Cradling Her Bag Like a Baby in This Louis Vuitton Campaign, and Honestly, We Can See Why

Image zoom Craig McDean/Louis Vuitton

If you aren't in the market for a new bag, you might want to look away, because it's possible Louis Vuitton's latest campaign will tempt you into splurging on a chic accessory. This round of ads star LV ambassadors Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander, and Léa Seydoux, all of whom look very glamorous while holding up options from the brand's "New Classics" collection.

Upon further inspection, the actress' poses are pretty darn relatable to anyone who's ever been excited about a new purchase. Emma is cradling the Capucines bag like a baby, Alicia can't help but show off the Twist front and center, and Léa looks as if she's about to rest her cheek on the monogrammed Dauphine. It makes a lot of sense: According to a press release from Louis Vuitton, the campaign is meant to be "a bright, energetic reminder of the powerful relationship that the House can create between unique individuals and their bags."

Aside from modeling for these photos, ahead, the stars will also appear "a series of fun, lively digital films," combining their talent with fashion — a winning combination, if you ask us.

Image zoom Craig McDean/Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Emma is carrying the Capucines bag ($4,550)

Image zoom Craig McDean/Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Alicia is carrying the Twist bag ($3,550)

Image zoom Craig McDean/Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Léa is carrying the Dauphine bag ($2,870)